Victoria Beckham speaks out for the first time revealing how Rebecca Loos claims almost ended marriage

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the "hardest period" of her marriage to David Beckham. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the "hardest period" of her marriage to former football star David, following claims of an affair with Rebecca Loos.

Speaking in a new Netflix documentary series named Beckham, the Spice Girl-turned-designer addressed the speculation that David allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.

The couple, who married in 1999 and share four children together, have always denied the claims.

Victoria spoke about how the allegations impacted their relationship, saying the months that followed were the "hardest" of her life and that she no longer felt like the couple "had each other".

"It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us," she said in extracts shared with The Sun.

"Here's the thing - we were against each other if I'm being completely honest.

"You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either.

"And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.

"It was an absolute circus - and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you're in it."

The Beckham family. Picture: Alamy

When the singer was asked if she "resented" her husband, she replied: "If I'm being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."

In the documentary, David also addresses how the speculation affected them individually and in their marriage.

He said he "felt physically sick every day" as the couple fought to save their marriage.

"There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with," David said.

"It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

The couple were joined by their children at the premiere of the documentary in London on Tuesday.

Victoria, who was dressed in a white suit, and David, who donned a dark suit and tie, posed alongside their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper as well as Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan and Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz.