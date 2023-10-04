Victoria Beckham speaks out for the first time revealing how Rebecca Loos claims almost ended marriage

4 October 2023, 01:36

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the "hardest period" of her marriage to David Beckham
Victoria Beckham has opened up about the "hardest period" of her marriage to David Beckham. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the "hardest period" of her marriage to former football star David, following claims of an affair with Rebecca Loos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking in a new Netflix documentary series named Beckham, the Spice Girl-turned-designer addressed the speculation that David allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.

The couple, who married in 1999 and share four children together, have always denied the claims.

Victoria spoke about how the allegations impacted their relationship, saying the months that followed were the "hardest" of her life and that she no longer felt like the couple "had each other".

"It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us," she said in extracts shared with The Sun.

"Here's the thing - we were against each other if I'm being completely honest.

"You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either.

"And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.

"It was an absolute circus - and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you're in it."

The Beckham family
The Beckham family. Picture: Alamy

When the singer was asked if she "resented" her husband, she replied: "If I'm being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."

In the documentary, David also addresses how the speculation affected them individually and in their marriage.

He said he "felt physically sick every day" as the couple fought to save their marriage.

"There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with," David said.

"It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

The couple were joined by their children at the premiere of the documentary in London on Tuesday.

Victoria, who was dressed in a white suit, and David, who donned a dark suit and tie, posed alongside their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper as well as Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan and Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump demands Republicans cancel remaining presidential primary debates

Rishi Sunak at the Conservative Party Conference

General election 'not what the country wants', says Rishi Sunak despite party clashes and rows over HS2
Ross has been charged with kidnapping of the first degree.

Pictured: Suspect in kidnapping of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena in New York

Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses human rights act as the 'criminal rights act'

Human rights act should be 'criminal rights act', Braverman claims as Tory frogmarched out for 'softly-spoken heckling'
Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

Teresa Hanson has been sentenced to life in prison

Woman who stabbed her husband of 34 years through the heart then went back to chopping onions jailed for life
Nigeria Refinery Explosion

Explosion at illegal oil refinery site ‘kills at least 15’ in Nigeria

Tupac Shakur's final moments revealed as never-before-seen images surface of rapper's final moments

Tupac Shakur's final moments revealed as never-before-seen images surface of rapper before fatal shooting
Jack Pointer Mackenzie toured with JLS from 2009 until 2021

JLS 'original member' dies age 35 as Aston Merrygold shares heart-wrenching tribute

A viral TikTok video shows a figure removing the protest signs plastering the shop front.

Mysterious figure seen taking down protest signs from store where shopkeeper filmed 'throttling' suspected shoplifter

