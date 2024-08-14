Breaking News

Major UK network down with thousands unable to access phone and internet services

Vodafone is down with thousands of customers in the UK unable to access phone and internet services.

The network is currently undergoing a widespread outage, despite appearing to have a good signal.

The company have yet comment on the outages. LBC has approached Vodafone for comment.

