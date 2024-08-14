Matthew Wright 1pm - 4pm
Breaking News
Major UK network down with thousands unable to access phone and internet services
14 August 2024, 13:26 | Updated: 14 August 2024, 13:32
Vodafone is down with thousands of customers in the UK unable to access phone and internet services.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The network is currently undergoing a widespread outage, despite appearing to have a good signal.
The company have yet comment on the outages. LBC has approached Vodafone for comment.
More to follow...