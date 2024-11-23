'Wagatha Christie strikes again': Coleen Rooney uncovers I'm A Celeb secret as she calls out campmates

Coleen Rooney has uncovered a camp secret on I'm A Celeb, calling out her co-stars staying at the Jungle Junkyard.

The 38-year-old was nicknamed Wagatha Christie back in 2019, after a 'sting' operation that resulted in her accusing Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her.

Rebekah denied the allegations and later sued Coleen for libel. However, the judge ruled in Coleen's favour.

Now, Coleen appears to have returned to her detective ways, after uncovering the truth about what's going on in another I'm A Celeb camp.

Latecomers Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles were put into a separate camp called the 'Jungle Junkyard' as they entered the show.

The pair were challenged with deceiving the main camp into believing they were living in rougher conditions, despite their camp actually being full of luxuries.

They even went on to take Dean McCullough from the main camp as they continued with the lie.

But it didn't take Coleen long to see through the facade after delivering some food to the trio.

When she and Danny returned back to main camp, they updated everyone on the junkyard.

"I came out of here not convinced they are living in them conditions," Coleen said.

"Dean had the same face on today as Maura had on yesterday," she said.

"I thought he just looked more content than I thought he would be with the junkyard. You know, the environment. They were hiding something from us."

Danny then recalled the state he saw them in at a trial, saying: "It didn't look like they'd been through- it wasn't really on them.

"[Maura] smelt lovely yesterday as well."

Fans were quick to praise Coleen for noticing what was going on, referencing her Wagatha Christie case.

One person said: "The FBI needs to consider recruiting Colleen Rooney. Wagatha Christie strikes again."

Another person said: "Coleen Rooney sussing them out!? She really IS Wagatha Christie."

A third viewer said: "Of course Coleen ‘Wagatha Christie’ Rooney susses them out straight away #ImACeleb."

A final person added: "If for any reason I die mysteriously, don’t call the police, call Coleen Rooney, I just know she’ll have the whole thing solved within 20 minutes #ImACeleb"