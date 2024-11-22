Coleen Rooney opens up on Wayne's 'difficult' mistakes as she says he hasn't been forgiven in court of public opinion

22 November 2024, 08:40

Coleen Rooney said her husband Wayne has not been forgiven in the court of public opinion
Coleen Rooney said her husband Wayne has not been forgiven in the court of public opinion. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Coleen Rooney has opened up about Wayne's 'difficult' mistakes, adding that he will never win in the court of public opinion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 38-year-old told her I'm A Celeb campmates that despite "difficult" times in her marriage with the ex-footballer, the couple are "happy now".

In 2017, Wayne was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work after admitting being nearly three times the legal drink drive limit while behind the wheel of another woman's car.

At the time, he issued an apology for his "unforgivable lack of judgment" which he described as "completely wrong".

It came after he admitted in 2004 that he had on occasion visited "massage parlours and prostitutes" when he was "very young and immature" and before he had "settled down with Coleen".

Coleen Rooney in I'm A Celeb



Coleen Rooney in I'm A Celeb
Coleen Rooney in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Shutterstock

"All he wanted to do was play football, he struggled with the fame side of it, he hated that," Rooney said.

"If he could've just played football and had none of the fame I think he would've been happier within life."

She went on to say: "He's made mistakes along the way, but from 16, obviously you're going to, that's life."

The pair got engaged when they were 17 and 18 before getting married at 22.

"We felt older, because we had to grow up quick, because we were living in the public eye," Rooney said.

"Since the first mistake he's made, that's been in the public, people have not forgiven.

"When things have happened the public have wanted it to just go oh, split, you know, that's it, split them up.

"But the fact is, there's always been love still there.

"It has been difficult, but we're happy now, after all those years... we're a team."

Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney
Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney. Picture: Getty

Rooney also revealed that Wayne, who is head coach of Championship club Plymouth Argyle, always wrote her poems.

"You know the hotel pads? He was always writing a little poem and putting it in his bag and he'd give it to me when we got home," she told campmate GK Barry.

"They're nice to keep but I can't remember the last time he gave me one."

