Wales to ban travel from UK Covid-19 hotspots

Wales has announced a ban on high risk Covid-19 areas of the UK. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that people from parts of the UK that have high rates of coronavirus will be prevented from travelling to Wales.

First minister Mark Drakeford says it'll apply to those living in Tier 2 and 3 areas in England, and high risk places in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He said the move was needed to "to prevent the spread of infection within Wales and to other areas of the UK."

The new restrictions are planned to come into force on Friday evening.

The Welsh Government's plans will bring people elsewhere in the UK in line with measures currently in place in the 17 areas of Wales under local lockdown restrictions.

Under those rules, people must not enter or leave an affected area without a reasonable excuse such as work or education.

Earlier on Wednesday, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she backed Mr Drakeford's calls for the UK Government to introduce travel restrictions on people in areas with high levels of coronavirus.

17 areas of Wales are currently under local lockdown restrictions. Picture: PA

Speaking to the Welsh parliament, First Minister Mark Drakeford said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not replied to his requests for travel restrictions to be imposed in areas of England with high levels of coronavirus.

"I have therefore asked for the necessary work to be brought forward, which would allow for devolved powers to be used to prevent people from travelling into Wales from high-prevalence areas of the United Kingdom," he said.

He said it was "important" to emphasise that it was not an issue regarding the border between Wales and England but a "matter of fairness".

"We've already heard from the First Minister of Scotland and she's eager to support what we're trying to do here. Now is the time for the Prime Minister to do the same thing," Mr Drakeford told the Senedd.

"If he isn't willing to do so then the timetable is for us to use the powers in Wales by the end of the week."

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Government will look at the coronavirus figures in Wales during the rest of this week to decide whether a circuit-breaker lockdown is necessary.

He explained: "We have other measures in place already, which may be helping us to begin to turn the tide.

"I want to see whether there is further evidence of that. If there's not, if numbers continue to rise, then we will have to take further action."