Walkers unveils new sarnie-inspired flavours in collaboration with Heinz

Walkers crisps have unveiled three new sarnie-inspired flavours - Cheese Toastie with Heinz Beanz (left), Sausage Sarnie and Heinz Ketchup (top right), and Roast Chicken and Heinz Mayo (bottom right). Picture: Walkers

By Lauren Lewis

Walkers crisps have unveiled three new sarnie-inspired flavours - Sausage Sarnie and Heinz Ketchup, Roast Chicken and Heinz Mayo, and Cheese Toastie with Heinz Beanz.

The new flavours have come from a collaboration between Walkers and Heinz and will be available for a limited time only.

An initial poll on X, formerly Twitter, found consumers were most excited to taste the cheese toastie flavour.

Walkers is known for it's wacky limited time flavours such as pigs in blankets, fish and chips, chilli and chocolate, crispy duck and onion bhajia.

An announcement from Walkers and Heinz said: "We’ve all heard of a crisp sandwich. But now - thanks to the ultimate mind-bending move from iconic crisp brand, Walkers and fellow British legends, Heinz - you can taste sandwich-inspired crisps.

"The two brands have joined forces to create three new flavours to level up Brits’ lunchtimes, whether they’re CrispIN or CrispOUT of their sandwich.

"Seeing sandwich inception reach new heights, the new range includes a succulent roast chicken and Heinz Mayo flavour, a delicious sausage sarnie and Heinz Ketchup flavour combo, and a cheese and Heinz Beanz flavour toastie — all in a bag of crunchy Walkers crisps. Mind-blowing."