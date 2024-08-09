Walkers unveils new sarnie-inspired flavours in collaboration with Heinz

9 August 2024, 17:40 | Updated: 9 August 2024, 17:41

Walkers crisps have unveiled three new sarnie-inspired flavours - Cheese Toastie with Heinz Beanz (left), Sausage Sarnie and Heinz Ketchup (top right), and Roast Chicken and Heinz Mayo (bottom right).
Walkers crisps have unveiled three new sarnie-inspired flavours - Cheese Toastie with Heinz Beanz (left), Sausage Sarnie and Heinz Ketchup (top right), and Roast Chicken and Heinz Mayo (bottom right). Picture: Walkers

By Lauren Lewis

Walkers crisps have unveiled three new sarnie-inspired flavours - Sausage Sarnie and Heinz Ketchup, Roast Chicken and Heinz Mayo, and Cheese Toastie with Heinz Beanz.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new flavours have come from a collaboration between Walkers and Heinz and will be available for a limited time only.

An initial poll on X, formerly Twitter, found consumers were most excited to taste the cheese toastie flavour.

Walkers is known for it's wacky limited time flavours such as pigs in blankets, fish and chips, chilli and chocolate, crispy duck and onion bhajia.

Read more: 'Hotter than the Sahara': Britain set to scorch in 33 degree heatwave

Read more: Missing Brit who vanished after taking flight from Bangkok found safe in Finland

An announcement from Walkers and Heinz said: "We’ve all heard of a crisp sandwich. But now - thanks to the ultimate mind-bending move from iconic crisp brand, Walkers and fellow British legends, Heinz - you can taste sandwich-inspired crisps.

"The two brands have joined forces to create three new flavours to level up Brits’ lunchtimes, whether they’re CrispIN or CrispOUT of their sandwich.

"Seeing sandwich inception reach new heights, the new range includes a succulent roast chicken and Heinz Mayo flavour, a delicious sausage sarnie and Heinz Ketchup flavour combo, and a cheese and Heinz Beanz flavour toastie — all in a bag of crunchy Walkers crisps. Mind-blowing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Russian soldier fires from D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions

Russia declares federal emergency in area under attack from Ukrainian forces

Carles Puigdemont addresses supporters after his arrival near the Catalan parliament in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday

Puigdemont said to be in Belgium as Spanish police try to explain how he escaped

Investigators are looking into A. Milne Independent Funeral Directors

Woman arrested as part of 'missing ashes' investigation at former funeral directors

A baby gorilla, the first to be born at the Detroit Zoo

Baby gorilla born at Detroit Zoo

Several more people have been jailed for their roles in the riots

Armchair rioters, 'troubled' Harry Potter fan and 'group attack' counter-protesters jailed as crackdown continues

EasyJet has ended free luggage allowance for city break packages, the budget airline has announced.

EasyJet ends free luggage allowance on city break packages in blow to holidaymakers

Revolution Bars could close 25 locations in the near future.

Revolution Bars to close 25 venues in bid to avoid collapse

Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs United States game (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Travis Scott ‘arrested at Paris hotel after altercation with security guard’

Katie Price appeared in court on Friday

'No more holidays': Katie Price ordered to attend fresh court date over bankruptcy after Heathrow arrest

Bodycam footage has been released by police showing arrests made following disorder in Rotherham

Police bodycam footage shows arrests made after attack on Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers

The Olympic men's field hockey final ended in a scuffle after the Dutch winning goal scorer celebrated by 'shushing' in the German goalkeeper's face.

Olympic men's field hockey final ends in brawl after Dutch player 'shushes' the German keeper in shootout

At least 11 people have died in the missile strike

At least 11 killed in Russian strike on shopping centre in eastern Ukraine

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London.

Third suspect arrested after 'ISIS terror plot' to attack Vienna Taylor Swift concert uncovered

First armchair rioter jailed for 20 months over posts 'inciting racial hatred' online

First armchair rioter jailed for 20 months over online posts 'inciting racial hatred'

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark

A Chinese electric vehicle

China files WTO complaint against EU over tariffs on electric vehicles

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ricky Jones

Suspended Labour councillor Ricky Jones charged with encouraging violent disorder

Emergency rescue teams and police officers work on the aftermath of a bus accident

Nine killed after bus crashes into overpass in Turkey

A house is seen collapsed in Oosaki town, Kagoshima prefecture

Japanese PM cancels trip as scientists urge preparations amid ‘megaquake’ fear

Lee Carsley

Lee Carsley appointed interim England men's football head coach

Team GB taekwondo star Jade Jones has denied doping claims after crashing out in the first round of the Olympics.

'I'm obviously not on them because I lost': Team GB's Jade Jones denies doping claims

Katie Price arrives at court

Katie Price arrives at court for bankruptcy hearing wearing head bandage after being arrested at Heathrow
Palestinians flee the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip

‘No excuses’ – Israel and Hamas urged to resume Gaza talks

Schoolgirl, 13, dies after severe allergic reaction to Costa hot chocolate

Schoolgirl, 13, dies after suffering severe allergic reaction to Costa hot chocolate

A drain pulls in residual rain water floods the downtown area caused by Tropical Storm Debby

Debby bringing heavy rain, flooding and possible tornadoes to north-east US

Fewer people have arrived on certain visas

Migrant numbers drop after family visa crackdown as fewer health and care workers and students move to UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit