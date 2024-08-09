Missing Brit who vanished after taking flight from Bangkok found safe in Finland

Simon Robinson. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

A British tourist who vanished in Bangkok, Thailand has been found safe after a two-week search spanning two continents.

Simon Robinson, from Skegness, Lincolnshire, had been due to fly back to the UK from Bangkok on July 26.

The Brit spoke to his girlfriend the night before his flight, but until yesterday no one had heard from him since.

Police initially believed he was missing in Bangkok, but they soon narrowed their search to Helsinki in Finland, where he was supposed to be boarding a connecting flight.

Now, Robinson’s sister has confirmed he has been located safely in the Scandinavian nation.

Writing on Facebook, his sister Sarah Robinson Dale said: "Update. Simon has rang me he is ok and deeply sorry for worrying everyone.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared and supported us."

"I didn't ask if he was coming back. I was just so relieved to hear his voice," she told The Sun.

A post on an Instagram account dedicated to finding Robinson said: "Best news ever!!! Thank you everyone so much for the support!!! Let’s get Simon home where he had been very missed."

Following his disappearance, the 27-year-old's family and friends shared appeals in a bid to track him down, having also opened a case with the embassy.

Simon Robinson. Picture: Facebook

Simon is described as 6ft 2, of regular build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

His sister said in a Facebook post that she was "going out of my mind" following his disappearance.

A friend of Simon's said they were particularly concerned as it was his 27th birthday on August 1 but there was no update from him.

Sharing an image of him online on August 2, Sam Champ said: "One of my dear friends has gone missing in Bangkok, he hasn't been heard from since the 26th of July.

"He was supposed to board a flight that day and he didn't show up. It was his 27th birthday yesterday and everyone is growing very concerned. He has been reported as a missing person.

"I've attached a picture of him, his name is Simon Robinson and he's from Lincolnshire. If anyone could share this post onward to anyone in Bangkok or Thailand I'd be so grateful."

It comes after an Australian tourist also went missing in Thailand in July.

Student Kieran James Cramer, 28, arrived in the country on July 1 but disappeared for just over two weeks, with his family unable to contact him.

He was found in Bangkok on July 24.