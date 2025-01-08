WATCH: Influencer battles to save luxury $5m LA home before it succumbs to wildfire

8 January 2025, 18:08

The influencer desperately battled to save his home.
The influencer desperately battled to save his home.

By Henry Moore

This is the horrifying moment an LA influencer was forced to abandon his $5 million home as devastating wildfires ripped through it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four apocalyptic wildfires have ravaged Los Angeles this week, forcing at least 30,000 people to abandon their homes, destroying more than 1,000 structures and killing two people.

Firefighters continue to battle the “unprecedented” fires, but authorities have warned “the worst is yet to come.”

Hollywood A-listers have seen their luxury mansions turned to rubble and ash as the fire causes indiscriminate chaos across the California city’s suburbs.

And in a horrifying video shared online, influencer Orly Israel can be seen battling to save his $5million home, before being forced to abandon it by his friend.

Read more: First deaths confirmed in 'unprecedented' LA wildfires as authorities warn the 'worst is yet to come'

His pal Charles captured their escape, and can be seen shouting: “Alright dude, let's get out of here.”

In an update posted online, Israel said: “We don't know if the house is burnt down or not but the whole palisades is on fire, so it's bleak.”

Thousands have been forced to flee their homes since fires began tearing through the city on Tuesday.

Two people have been confirmed dead as fires continue to rip through the Californian city.

Firefighters have warned that the California wildfires cannot be contained, as 30,000 people have been forced to flee their homes across the Pacific Palisade area - with Malibu feared next.

The high winds and low humidity have resulted in a 'once-in-a-decade' fire.

Speaking in a press conference this afternoon, the Los Angeles county fire chief Anthony Marrone said two were killed by a fire in the Eaton area.

Wildfires have ripped through LA.
Wildfires have ripped through LA.

He warned another massive fire is growing in Pacific Palisades.

"We have over 500 personnel assigned, and unfortunately, we have two reported fatalities, two civilians," he said of the Eaton fire, which has burned around 2,000 acres of land.

"We have well over 5,000 acres that have burned, and the fire is growing," Mr Marrone added of the fire in Pacific Palisades.

At least 30,000 people are under evacuation orders from the Eaton alone, with 70,000 across the city.

Pacific Palisades is an exclusive neighbourhood in western Los Angeles and home to many celebrities.

The area is popular among celebrities due to its privacy, with Matt Damon, J-Lo, Chris Pratt, and Adam Levine among those who live there.

Chris Pratt took to social media to thank firefighters and first responders for working "tirelessly" to protect "lives, homes, and wildlife."

He said those battling the blaze are the "true heroes" and encouraged his followers to support one another through the emergency.

