WATCH: John Lewis unveils emotional Christmas advert in latest festive tearjerker

John Lewis Christmas advert

By Henry Moore

It's that time of year again, which means John Lewis has released another tear-jerking Christmas advert.

John Lewis has released its much-anticipated Christmas advert, following the emotional journey of a woman buying a last-minute gift for her sister.

The Gifting Hour follows Sally as she desperately searches for a gift to give her sister on Christmas Eve.

Just before closing time, she comes across a John Lewis store, the first time one has appeared in one of the chain’s iconic Christmas ads.

The two-minute TV advert, created by Saatchi & Saatchi and the third in a trilogy, ends with the strapline: "The secret to finding the perfect gift? Knowing where to look."

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024. Picture: PA

John Lewis customer director Charlotte Lock said: "Our ad heroes the thoughtful gift-giver and celebrates 'the gifting hour', the moment when you go a little deeper in your heart and in our stores to find something really special and meaningful for the ones you love.

"Our shops are the beating heart of our brand and our customers love the ritual of Christmas shopping there - so we wanted to give the store a starring role in our ad for the first time.

"This year the John Lewis Christmas advert features an original song rather than a cover track, and we're offering the nation the chance to put their own stamp on it and become the ultimate cover star."

All proceeds from the winning single will go to the John Lewis Partnership's Building Happier Futures programme, which helps "care-experienced" people.