Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson leads Downing Street press conference

3 February 2021, 16:13

By Megan White

Boris Johnson is set to lead a Downing Street press conference at 5pm.

He will speak alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty.

The briefing comes after it was announced that 10 million people across the UK have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

It was also revealed that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine could cut Covid-19 transmission rates by 67%, in news which has been hailed by a leading pharmacologist as the "holy grail" of the global vaccine rollout.

