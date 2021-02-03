Covidiot films himself abusing Professor Chris Whitty in the street and calls him 'liar'

By Kate Buck

England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty was verbally abused in the street by a youth who called him a "liar."

The Chief Medical Officer for England was waiting in line at a Westminster's Strutton Ground market on his lunch break when he was confronted by the unknown individual.

But despite the UK death toll from Covid-19 passing 100,000 and tens of thousands still remaining in hospital, the youth repeatedly called Mr Whitty a "liar".

The person filming the confrontation can be heard saying: "Oi big man, what you saying? You’re a liar, you’re a liar.

Read more: Matt Hancock tells LBC how film Contagion alerted him to global vaccine scramble

Read more: Don't go shopping in variant-risk areas if you don't have to, Hancock tells LBC

"You lie about the Covid-19 cases, man. Come on man, stop lying to the TV, man."

Mr Whitty, 54, did not react to the taunts and simply walks away and puts on a mask until he is left alone.

The Department of Health has since launched an investigation into the incident.

It is not clear when the video was taken.

Reacting to the appalling footage, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the individual who did that was "not even worth commenting on"

"I don't think anybody should be treating any of our scientists in that way," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari.

"Chris Whitty is one of the most renowned and respected scientists in the world. His advice both to Government and to all of the population has been thoughtful and smart all the way through. He's got the big calls right.

"This man is not even worth commenting on."

This is the unbelievable moment Chris Whitty was harassed and called a "liar" by a maskless youth. Picture: PA

The footage - originally uploaded onto TikTok - was shared on Twitter by Tory MP Matt Vickers.

He said: ‘This is appalling, I really can’t believe this footage. Covidiot harasses Chris Whitty while he's out getting lunch.

"Chris Whitty is doing all he can to help guide us through this crisis and should never be subjected to this abuse."

In a statement the MP later added: ‘The chief medical officer is working day in and day out to help guide our nation through this unprecedented crisis and I think all of us, no matter your political affiliation can agree the man is doing his absolute best.

"As the clouds of this pandemic continue to part, I think those like Prof Chris Whitty will be seen as heroes who stepped up, did their job and led us through the darkest of hours.

"As for the young man in the video, the less said the better.

Mr Whitty has become a familiar during the pandemic, as he regularly fronts the Downing Street briefings. Picture: PA

"Perhaps he should be made to volunteer on a Covid ward. Perhaps then he will feel a pinch of shame and embarrassment for his dangerous conspiracies and yobbish behaviour."

Mr Whitty has become a familiar during the pandemic, as he regularly fronts the Downing Street briefings alongside the Prime Minister and other politicians.

Despite being appointed as CMO in 2018, he has continued to work as a doctor, and worked shifts in hospitals over Christmas to give other medics a break.