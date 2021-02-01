Live

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Downing Street press conference

1 February 2021, 16:27

By Megan White

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to lead a Downing Street press conference at 5pm.

He will appear alongside NHS England's Professor Stephen Powis and Public Health England's Dr Susan Hopkins.

The briefing comes after it was revealed 105 cases of the South African coronavirus variant have now been identified in the UK, with enhanced testing is set to take place in eight areas of England.

Earlier on Monday, Boris Johnson hailed a "crucial milestone" being reached after the NHS said all eligible care home residents in England have been offered a Covid vaccine.

Elsewhere, the Isle of Man scrapped all Covid-19 restrictions for the island's 84,000 residents, including social distancing.

