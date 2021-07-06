Live

Watch LIVE: Sajid Javid makes Commons statements on changes to self-isolation

By Kate Buck

Sajid Javid is to make a statement in the House of Commons about Covid-19 at 12.30pm - watch it LIVE here.

Now more than a little into a week of the job, Mr Javid will speak about how changes to self-isolation rules will be changed for those who have had two Covid-19 vaccines.

At present people are receiving alerts from an app or contact tracers and being told to self-isolate for 10 days if they have come into contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19.

The Government wants to bring in a "more proportionate system."

Yesterday the Prime Minister laid out just what freedoms those in England will be able to look forward to in a little over two weeks, as the large majority of the Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed.

Watch the statement live from 12.30pm in the video at the top of this page.