WATCH: Moment phone snatchers are arrested in London chicken shop after spree of thefts

4 November 2024, 15:26

Watch police arrest footage as three sentenced as Met crackdown on mobile phone theft in south east London

By Henry Moore

This is the moment three phone snatchers were arrested in a London chicken shop after a spree of thefts.

One man and two teenagers, who used electric bikes in a slew of phone thefts across southeast London, have been sentenced for their crimes.

Kie Joyce, 21, was sentenced to three and a half years' imprisonment for his role in the thefts.

The two sixteen-year-olds cannot be named for legal reasons.

The trio are believed to have stolen a staggering 35 phones, valued at over £20,000 during their crime spree.

And in footage shared by the Met Police, the brazen thieves can be seen being apprehended in a London Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet.

Kie Joyce, 21, was sentenced for his role in at least 35 phone thefts.
Kie Joyce, 21, was sentenced for his role in at least 35 phone thefts. Picture: Met Police

PC Alex Earley, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased our investigation has brought three offenders to justice for their part to play in a spate of phone thefts in our local area. This demonstrates our commitment to addressing concerns from those living and working here.

“Our top priority is to drive down crime that impacts our communities the most, creating neighbourhoods where everyone feels safe.”

The Met launched its investigation in 2023, focusing on criminals using electric bikes to steal mobile phones.

The men would aggressively ride the bikes onto the pavement, before grabbing the devices from pedestrians’ hands.

Commander Owain Richards, the lead for mobile phone thefts in London, added: “We understand the impact of mobile phone theft can have on victims, it’s an invasive and sometimes violent crime- and we’re committed to protecting Londoners and tackling this issue as we make the capital safer.

“We continue to use data and technology to build intelligence and track stolen items to target offenders. We are also working phone firms to ‘design out’ the ability for phones to be reused and sold on as we seek to dismantle the criminal market that fuels robbery and theft.

“We encourage people to report as soon as they can whenever they have been a victim of mobile phone theft, so officers can investigate swiftly”.

