WATCH: Moment Londoners perform citizens arrest on suspected phone snatcher in busy street

Watch the moment a phone snatcher is arrested near St. Paul's Cathedral. Picture: CityPolice

By Flaminia Luck

Thanks to a citizens arrest, a suspected phone snatcher was arrested seconds after a phone was stolen in central London.

The incident happened on a busy street near St Paul's Cathedral and people can be seen swarming the individual who it appears stole the phone.

Shortly after, police cars swarm the crowd and apprehend the person involved.

It also appears some of the crowd started applauding.

The force said: "If you come to the City to steal phones, we will arrest you and bring you to justice."

The force also shared an image of the phone they recovered.

"It is an iphone with a sticker from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on it," they said on social media.

They added: "If it is your phone, or you have any details of who the phone might belong to, call 020 7601 2222 ref 616958."

The force has shared an image of the phone that was recovered. Picture: City of London Police

An image of the phone recovered. Picture: City of London Police

The Metropolitan Police has previously said it is trying to crack down on phone thieves in the capital amid jaw-dropping levels of thefts.

