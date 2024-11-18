Breaking News

Health chiefs issue rare amber alert for cold weather as temperatures set to plummet

By Flaminia Luck

A rare amber health alert for cold weather has been issued for parts of the UK as temperatures are set to plummet.

The alert applies to the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The alert - which is the first of the season - will be in place from 10am Monday until 6pm on Saturday, confirmed the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Earlier, the Met Office issued two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for large swathes of the UK.

It is likely that the tumbling temperatures and hazardous conditions caused by snow and ice could add pressure to health services.

Snow capped mountain in the Yorkshire Dales. Picture: Alamy

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “This is the first amber Cold Weather Health Alert of the season, but we can expect more as we approach winter, and it is vital to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the onset of cold weather.

"Particularly if they are elderly or otherwise at increased risk.”