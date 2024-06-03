Cruel Summer? Met Office warn of June washout with soaring temperatures delayed by thunderstorms and wet weather

Cruel Summer? Met Office warn of June washout with soaring temperatures delayed by thunderstorms and heavy rain. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The Met Office has waved off suggestion that Brits could see temperatures soar this June, as three weeks of wet weather and thunderstorms loom on the horizon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Now, the meteorological office has warned of "chilly" nights ahead, with "heavy thunderstorms" set to sweep areas of the country next week.

Temperatures are set to dip as an area of low pressure pushes south across the UK, with weather experts blaming "slow moving weather patterns" for the lingering cool weather.

The damp start to June contrasts this weekend's searing sunshine and soaring temperatures, with the mercury hitting 24C across the south of England on Sunday.

Sun worshippers took to parks and beaches across parts of the UK took in a bid to enjoying a fleeting glimpse of summer, with the thermostat hitting the mid-twenties.

But experts have warned that temperatures will nose dive into next week, with highs in the mid-teens expected towards the tail end of the week, as Brits were warned of '50 days of rain' ahead'.

Here is your forecast for the week ahead 👇 pic.twitter.com/qXPRl0IJFd — Met Office (@metoffice) June 2, 2024

However, the body has warned that BBQs shouldn't be lit just yet, as summer remains on hold until the end of the month thanks to approaching weather fronts.

With the next seven days a mix of sunshine and showers, the south sweeping weather front will be replaced by "cooler" evenings from the end of the week.

Drier patches of the south will see "some chilly nights", with the weather front "characterised by showers" and "blustery, occasionally heavy with thunderstorms".

Read more: Brit tourists to be hit with £170 fine for buying from unlicensed beach sellers in new crackdown

Read more: British girl, 13, dies after being found unconscious in pool at Florida theme park while on family holiday

Fans hoping to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour when it arrives in the UK on June 7 are set for a washout, with many of the 18 UK tour dates poised to be hit by downpours.

Sun worshippers took to parks and beaches across parts of the UK took in a bid to enjoying a fleeting glimpse of summer, with the thermostat hitting the mid-twenties. Picture: Alamy

However, the office has warned of "brighter spells" towards the end of the month, with "temperatures rather cool for most".

"Rainfall likely slightly above average for most, though driest conditions most likely in the northeast," says the Met Office as part of their longterm forecast.

"Temperatures mainly around normal, feeling cool in the northwest with best chance of warmer temperatures in the southeast."

Heavy and thundery spells are set to spread from the west, with "fresh" temperatures and "strong winds" slowly drifting across the country.

It follows forecasters predicting a summer of persistent rain and wet weather for Brits, as global warming continues to result in more erratic conditions.