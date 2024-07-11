'Over my dead body': Wes Streeting 'unequivocally' rules out European-style co-pays and top-up charges for NHS patients

Health Secretary has ruled out European-style co-pays and top-up charges for NHS patients. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has "unequivocally" ruled out the use of European-style co-pays and top-up charges for NHS patients.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

When probed by LBC's Tom Swarbrick on a recent Spectator piece questioning Mr Streeting's commitment to protecting the NHS's fundamental value of being "free at the point of use", Streeting said: "Over my dead body".

The heath minister said: “When I went through kidney cancer the one thing I didn’t have to worry about was the bill.

“I am determind to protect that principle for future generations.

“That's why the NHS needs to reform and modernist,"

When quizzed by the host, he firmly ruled out the use co-pays and top-up charges like those used in social and health insurance systems used in Europe.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting talks to Tom Swarbrick | Watch again

The Health Secretary also told LBC he believes the NHS is in a far worse situation than he first feared since he took office.

He announced a review into the health service's performance.

Earlier, official figures revealed the waiting list in England rose for the second month in a row in May.

He says he wants to be "honest" with patients, adding that "sunshine is the best disinfectant".

Read more: 'What's in them? Bodies?' Passerby joked about suitcases filled with human remains police release image of suspect

Read more: 'Triple crossbow killer' remains in serious condition in hospital - as police recover weapon

Mr Streeting also discussed how the new Labour government has “hit the ground running” with talks with Junior Doctors and made a “good start”.

The Health Sec “wanted to hit the reset button”.

He confirmed they are not announcing further strike action.

“I think they took away enough from the first conversation to give them confidence that I’m really serious on working with them to end this dispute” he said.

He added the Junior Doctors hadn’t met with the Health Secretary since March.

“I phoned them on Day One, I got them in in Week One, and they’re coming in in Week Two too”.

He added the Conservatives had created an "absurd" situation.