What will Donald Trump do on day one after being sworn in as President?

Donald Trump will declare an emergency at the US-Mexico border as one of a host of executive orders on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Donald Trump is expected to sign more than 50 executive orders after entering office in today's inauguration ceremony.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The orders are expected to cover a mix of promises made in the campaign trail and reversals of outgoing President Joe Biden's policies, according to incoming White House officials.

As Trump begins his second term as president, one of his most high-profile orders will be declaring a national emergency on the US-Mexico border.

At a rally on Sunday, Trump reportedly said: "You're going to see executive orders that are going to make [you] extremely happy, lots of them ... we have to set our country on the proper course.

"By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will in some form or another, be on their way back home."

Trump will take office on Monday for his second office as President. Picture: Alamy

Border and immigration

Trump is set to declare a national emergency on the US-Mexico border in order to support border wall construction and send additional troops to the border, an incoming Trump official said.

Trump did the same during his first term after Congress refused to give him the money to build the border wall.

Renaming Gulf of Mexico

Trump will order the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the “Gulf of America”, and Alaska’s Mount Denali to be renamed Mount McKinley, the New York Post reported.

These changes are reportedly being made to honor “American greatness”.

Earlier this month, Trump had declared in a press conference he would rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring”.

Read more: Who killed JFK? Trump vows to release bombshell files and finally answer the question

Read more: Donald Trump to sign 'close to 100 executive orders' as thousands flock to Washington DC for inauguration day

TikTok

Trump has said he would sign an extension for TikTok to find a buyer after a law banning the Chinese-owned app on national security grounds came into effect on Sunday.

The incoming president, who had previously backed a ban of the platform, promised on Sunday to delay implementation of the law and allow more time for a deal to be made.

Posting on Truth Social, a social media platform he owns, Trump said on Sunday: "I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!

“I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security.”

Trump is set to declare a national emergency on the US-Mexico border. Picture: Alamy

Energy and climate

The incoming president is expected to declare a second national emergency aimed at improving domestic energy production, according to NBC News.

He will also allow more drilling, end a freeze on liquid natural gas exports and cut off climate-related funding approved under the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden, according to reports.

Government workforce

Trump is reportedly planning on implementing Schedule F, which would eliminate job protections for potentially thousands of federal workforce positions.

The military

Trump plans to reverse an order by President Biden that allows transgender people to serve openly in the military in their self-identified gender.

The order also provided greater access to medical care and support for gender transition.