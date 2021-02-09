When will people over 65 get the Covid vaccine?

9 February 2021, 11:46 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 11:58

Over 65 Covid jabs: The next priority groups are getting ready for their vaccines
Over 65 Covid jabs: The next priority groups are getting ready for their vaccines. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The Covid vaccine priority list is currently being ticked off across England, but when will people aged 65 and over be getting their coronavirus jabs?

The coronavirus vaccine rollout in England began in January 2021 shortly after Boris Johnson and the government confirmed a third national lockdown to help fight off the new Covid variants in the country.

As it stands, the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine and the Pfizer jab are being administered to the top four categories on the thought-out Covid vaccine priority list.

But as care home residents, people aged 80 and over, frontline health workers, over 75’s and 70’s, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable have almost all had their first doses - when can the over 65 age group get their Covid-19 vaccine?

What Covid-19 vaccines are available in the UK and what's their differences?

As England continue to vaccinate as many people as possible in the coming months, here’s when the over 65s can expect their vaccine and the next stages for the Covid vaccine priority list:

The Covid vaccine has focused on four main priority groups to begin with
The Covid vaccine has focused on four main priority groups to begin with. Picture: PA

When will those over 65 get the Covid vaccine?

Still on phase one of the Covid vaccine priority list, people aged 65 and over are not expected to be invited until all those in the top four categories have at least had their first jab.

With a goal set to have this done by mid February, it means those over 65 can expect to be invited for their vaccine around the same time.

All going well, all those in the second stages of the vaccine rollout should have been invited by mid May.

However, no exact date has been given as the government focus on meeting their targets.

Those aged 65 and over are expected to be invited for their vaccine late February
Those aged 65 and over are expected to be invited for their vaccine late February. Picture: PA

Who is next on the Covid vaccine priority list?

After the four most vulnerable categories are completed, those aged 65 and over and all individuals aged 16-64 with an underlying health condition can expect to be called for their jabs.

Overs 60s and then over 55s will be called for a vaccine appointment.

What to do if you’ve missed your Covid vaccine appointment?

At a recent Downing Street press conference, Matt Hancock announced those 70 and over who haven’t been offered a Covid vaccine should now step forward.

The health service is now calling for those aged over 70 who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 in England to contact the NHS to arrange a jab.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mary Wilson, of The Supremes

Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies aged 76

Matt Hancock is updating the Commons on the government's quarantine hotels plan

Watch: Matt Hancock updates Commons on quarantine hotel plans
Former US president Donald Trump

What are the key arguments of Trump’s lawyers ahead of his impeachment trial?
London bus drivers will stage a strike later this month over pay and conditions

London bus drivers to strike over 'pitiful' pay offers made during Covid pandemic
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran ‘may pursue nuclear weapon if sanctions persist’

Covid-19 update: the panel of WHO investigators in Wuhan

Covid-19 didn't start in Wuhan wet market and "lab leak" theory dismissed by WHO

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien clashes with caller over workplaces requiring staff to be vaccinated

James O'Brien clashes with caller over employers requiring staff to have Covid jab
Lockdown is 'thoroughly inhumane', claims Lord Sumption Lockdown is 'thoroughly inhumane', claims Lord Sumption

Lockdown is 'thoroughly inhumane', claims Lord Sumption

Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP

Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP
PM 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien

Government 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien
Doctor tells LBC he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab

Doctor troubled he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab
James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London