When will people over 65 get the Covid vaccine?

Over 65 Covid jabs: The next priority groups are getting ready for their vaccines. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The Covid vaccine priority list is currently being ticked off across England, but when will people aged 65 and over be getting their coronavirus jabs?

The coronavirus vaccine rollout in England began in January 2021 shortly after Boris Johnson and the government confirmed a third national lockdown to help fight off the new Covid variants in the country.

As it stands, the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine and the Pfizer jab are being administered to the top four categories on the thought-out Covid vaccine priority list.

But as care home residents, people aged 80 and over, frontline health workers, over 75’s and 70’s, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable have almost all had their first doses - when can the over 65 age group get their Covid-19 vaccine?

As England continue to vaccinate as many people as possible in the coming months, here’s when the over 65s can expect their vaccine and the next stages for the Covid vaccine priority list:

The Covid vaccine has focused on four main priority groups to begin with. Picture: PA

When will those over 65 get the Covid vaccine?

Still on phase one of the Covid vaccine priority list, people aged 65 and over are not expected to be invited until all those in the top four categories have at least had their first jab.

With a goal set to have this done by mid February, it means those over 65 can expect to be invited for their vaccine around the same time.

All going well, all those in the second stages of the vaccine rollout should have been invited by mid May.

However, no exact date has been given as the government focus on meeting their targets.

Those aged 65 and over are expected to be invited for their vaccine late February. Picture: PA

Who is next on the Covid vaccine priority list?

After the four most vulnerable categories are completed, those aged 65 and over and all individuals aged 16-64 with an underlying health condition can expect to be called for their jabs.

Overs 60s and then over 55s will be called for a vaccine appointment.

At a recent Downing Street press conference, Matt Hancock announced those 70 and over who haven’t been offered a Covid vaccine should now step forward.

The health service is now calling for those aged over 70 who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 in England to contact the NHS to arrange a jab.