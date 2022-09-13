Which shops will close and which will stay open on day of the Queen's funeral?

13 September 2022, 12:35 | Updated: 13 September 2022, 13:05

Most supermarkets have announced they will be closing their doors on the day of the funeral
Most supermarkets have announced they will be closing their doors on the day of the funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Supermarkets and other retailers have been announcing their opening plans for the day of the Queen’s funeral with many choosing to shut their doors as a mark of respect.

Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose, Aldi and Lidl will all close the majority of shops on September 19.

Tesco is closing all of its large stores all day on September 19 and cancelling all home deliveries on Monday.

Tesco express stores will be open from 5pm with a small number of branches in London and Windsor remaining open.

Sainsbury’s will close all supermarkets and Argos stores on the day of the funeral.

Smaller branches and petrol stations will be open between 5pm-10pm. Some stores in London will remain open to provide food and drink for people attending the funeral in person.

Asda will be closing all shops until 5pm and will do no online deliveries.

Marks & Spencer will also shut stores next Monday for the Queen's funeral.

M&S said it will also halt deliveries to customers on Monday September 19, which will be a bank holiday as the Queen's state funeral takes place.

Stuart Machin, chief executive at M&S, said: "All of us at M&S - and indeed across the country and beyond - feel a real and deep sense of loss and sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, as well as huge respect for the grace with which His Majesty King Charles III and the wider royal family have led the nation in our mourning.

"It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too."

He added there will be "limited exceptions in London and Windsor", where M&S will serve customers paying their respects to the Queen.

These stores will be shut during the funeral itself, the retailer highlighted.

Franchise stores at travel locations and in public service sites, such as hospitals, are expected to remain open on Monday.

Asda said it will shut all its stores until 5pm on the day to allow employees to watch the funeral.

An Asda spokesman said: "As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday September 19 until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.

"We will not be offering online deliveries on Monday September 19.

"All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday September 18 and reopen at 5pm on Monday September 19.

"Those colleagues contracted to work while the stores are closed will receive their normal pay.

"Any colleagues who work when the stores reopen will be paid double time for the rest of the day."

Hardware giant B&Q and interiors shop Dunelm will also close all day. Dunelm will also stop deliveries, click and collect and customer services.

Retailers are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral, and others may choose to open for reduced hours, as many regularly do on other bank holidays.

The Government guidance is: "Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses."

Clothing giant Primark confirmed that all of its 191 stores will close out of respect for the late monarch.

Most pubs will remain open, including the Fullers Group which has 400 locations around the country.

Thirty-four John Lewis department stores across the country will all close on the day of the funeral.

Andrew Murphy, Chief Operating Officer, The John Lewis Partnership said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.  “We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our Partners and customers.”

