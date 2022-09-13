Queen’s coffin procession route through London revealed

By Asher McShane

The route the Queen’s coffin will take from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster has been released.

The Queen's coffin will be flown to London this evening before lying in state at Westminster Hall for four days.

A ceremonial procession will see the coffin taken from Buckingham Palace starting at 2.22pm on Wednesday.

It will proceed along The Mall, Horse Guards Road, across Horse Guards Parade and onto Whitehall to Parliament Square and into the Palace of Westminster.

Ceremonial viewing areas will be set up along the route to allow the public to pay their respects.

These will be at:

The Green Park side of The Mall

The St James’s Park side of The Mall

Horse Guards Road

Horse Guards Parade ground

Whitehall (West)

Parliament Street (West)

Great George Street;

Whitehall (East)

Parliament Street (East)

Bridge Street

Viewing areas will open at 11am on Wednesday, with limited capacity, and entrance given in order of admittance time.

“Please do not wait or camp in advance of the processional day. If you camp before this time you may be asked to move on,” official guidance states.

A screening site is also being erected in Hyde Park, where the ceremonial procession will be shown on large screens. This also begins from 11am.

Recommended access to the screening site is from the north side of Hyde Park, from Marlborough Gate to Marble Arch.

Details of the lying in state

Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State at the Palace of Westminster opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday 14 September. It will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday 19 September.

Visitors are being told to expect very long queues. “You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” government advice says.

Further details about the route for the Lying-in-State queue will released on the Government’s website at 10pm on Tuesday 13 September.

