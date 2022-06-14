Seaside town votes overwhelmingly to ban second homes amid housing market pressures

Whitby has voted to ban second homes - but the poll outcome is not legally binding. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The seaside town of Whitby has voted overwhelmingly to ban new properties becoming holiday lets or second homes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The parish poll in the North Yorkshire tourist hotspot saw 2,111 voters agree that "all new-build and additional housing in Whitby parish be restricted to full time local occupation as a primary residence only and forever (in perpetuity)", Scarborough Council confirmed.

Only 157 people voted against.

Read more: Younger people 'spend too much on Netflix and coffee to afford a house'

Read more: First migrant flight to Rwanda tonight might be cancelled due to legal challenges

Monday's ballot, which was called following a town meeting last month, cannot force through any policy and the council explained that it is "no more and no less than an expression of the views of the electorate of the parish who have voted in the poll, and is not binding on any organisation".

The poll was prompted by years of concerns in the port about the difficulties of local people finding housing as a result of pressure caused by tourist lettings and second homes.

Around 23 per cent of the electorate of 10,000 turned out for the poll.

Whitby is a popular tourist destination. Picture: Alamy

A study of council tax records in 2021 showed just under 20 per cent of all homes in Whitby were either holiday lets or second homes.

A second question on the poll asked whether Whitby should remain within the Scarborough area committee when Scarborough Borough Council becomes part of the new North Yorkshire unitary authority.

Only 253 voters said yes with 1,982 saying no.

Read more: Two killed and three injured in smash with van travelling wrong way in police chase

Read more: Thousands more rail staff balloted over strikes as biggest ever walkout looms

Whitby Community Network said in a statement on Tuesday: "The poll results clearly demonstrate the strength of feeling in the local community on these two issues.

"We trust that our elected councillors will take note and take action.

"Thanks to all the people who helped to make the poll happen - to all the voters who turned out in person - and to all the staff who took part in the late night count."

A similar vote was held in 2016 in the seaside town of St Ives in Cornwall.

It led to the same restrictions on new builds there.

There were also proposals in the Queen's Speech to charge second home owners double the council tax for their properties, which could come into force in 2023.

There are also calls for levelling up minister Michael Gove to force second home owners to apply for permission to change the use of their home to a holiday let such as AirBnbs.