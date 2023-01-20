Woman, 23, trapped in the body of a 3ft 10 inch child finds love on instagram after parents reveal fears over paedophiles

Shauna Rae Lesick's height was a side effect of surviving brain cancer. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A 23-year-old woman trapped in the body of an eight-year-old child following her cancer battle has found love on social media, after her parents revealed their fear of her appearance attracting paedophiles.

Shauna Rae Lesick, who weighs just 50 pounds, began speaking to 26-year-old Dan Swygart after he sent her a direct message on Instagram.

The star of her own TLC reality show 'I Am Shauna Rae', Ms Lesick's parents revealed their long-held fears over the partners her condition would attract.

Diagnosed with a form of brain cancer at six-months-old, surgery and three subsequent years of chemotherapy led to her pituitary gland failing to function.

It resulted in what's known as pituitary dwarfism, with a stint on growth hormones allowing her to grow another eight inches.

Bonding over the fact Lesick had "always wanted to travel", Swygart's worldwide adventures proved a selling point for the star. Picture: Instagram

Then, at the age of 16, Lesick's doctor informed her that her bones had fused and she wasn't going to grow anymore.

After watching the first series of her show, Mr Swygart, a traveller from Wales, reached out to Ms Lesick on social media before sending her flowers and eventually venturing to her home in Long Island, New York.

Bonding over the fact Lesick had "always wanted to travel", Swygart's worldwide adventures proved a selling point for the star.

Describing him as a "nice guy", Lesick and Sqygart spent their first date at an aquarium and an escape room with her 18-year-old half-sister, Rylee.

"Rylee and I were both very anxious because we didn't know what he wanted," Shauna could be heard saying. Picture: TLC

"Rylee and I were both very anxious because we didn't know what he wanted," Shauna could be heard saying.

"He was also talking to both of us casually, so we didn't know who he was into."

Following an interrogation by Lesick's parents who have openly voiced their concerns about the partners their daughter's condition could attract, Swygart appeared visibly uncomfortable.

"I think Dan would be a really good match for Shauna because he's very smart [and] adventurous," her stepfather said in conclusion.

"Shauna's smart but not very adventurous," he added.

"I think he could pull her out of [her] comfort zone but still make her safe."

Lesick has already asked the star to go on holiday with him, with a plus-one to a wedding in Malaysia on the cards.

However, Lesick remains unsure of whether the relationship will go the distance due to its long-distance nature.

"I've been in a long-distance relationship," she adds.

"It's not my cup of tea."