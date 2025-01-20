Woman, 43, beaten to death in London flat as police launch murder probe with suspect 'known to her'

20 January 2025, 08:15

The body was found in Woolwich, southeast London.
The body was found in Woolwich, southeast London. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

A woman has been found beaten to death in a London flat as police hunt for a suspect believed to be “known to her.”

The tragic discovery was made on Friday evening in Woolwich, southeast London.

A postmortem took place on Saturday and concluded the woman, aged 43, died from blunt force trauma and head injury.

Police attended the flat on Argyll Road at around 5.25pm on Friday evening after reports over concerns for the woman’s wellbeing.

DCI Suzanne Soren, Specialist Crime South, said: "This is a deeply tragic incident and are thoughts are very much with the victim’s family who are being supported by specialist officers.

Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London
Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London. Picture: Alamy

"At this early stage we believe the suspect was known to the victim and we are carrying out urgent enquiries to trace a named individual."

The woman is yet to be formally identified, but her next of kin have been informed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call 101 quoting reference CAD 5231/17Jan.

A Scotland Yard spokesman added: “Officers gained entry to the property and found a woman, who was sadly deceased.

“Next of kin has been informed, however we await formal identification.”

The gruesome discovery took place less than a mile from where 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa was stabbed to death on a London bus.

Aspiring rapper Kelyan, 14, died shortly after being attacked on a 472 double-decker bus on Woolwich Church Street on January 7.

Two teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, aged 15 and 16 have been charged with murder.

