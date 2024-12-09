Woman, 41, mauled to death by dog in flat, as animal put down

Foresterhill Road, where the attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A woman has died after being attacked by a dog in Aberdeen.

The dog attack took place at a flat on Saturday night, with the woman, 41, dying at the scene.

The dog has been put down after the attack.

Police have not said what kind of dog it was.

Inquiries remain ongoing, Police Scotland said.

Officers said: "At around 11.15pm on Saturday, December 7, police received a report that a woman had been seriously injured by a dog within a flat on Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen.

"Emergency services attended but the 41-year-old woman died at the scene. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing. The dog has since been euthanised."

