Police are hunting for witnesses after the reported rape at Towan Beach (pictured). Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack of a woman on a picturesque Cornwall beach.

The 38-year-old has been released on bail after the reported incident at 4am on Sunday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Cops are asking for a man seen fishing off Towan Beach, Newquay to come forward as a witness.

The victim, who is in her 30s, is being treated by specialist officers.

Devon and Cornwall Police detained a 38-year-old man on suspicion of rape. He has since been bailed. Picture: Alamy

Detective Inspector Chris Donald said: "Our inquiries remain ongoing in relation to this case and we are really keen to identify and speak to a person who may have seen or heard something which may assist our inquiries.

"Through CCTV inquiries we believe a person was fishing on the beach in the early hours of Saturday and I would ask them to get in touch with us.

"I'd also ask that anyone else who was in the area and may have relevant information, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information which may help the investigation has been urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 158 12/3/23.