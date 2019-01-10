Drunk Driver Destroys Audi After Crashing Into Bollards During Police Chase

A drunk driver smashed into a bollard and flipped his Audi onto its side during a police chase caught on CCTV.

He was attempting to evade capture in the city of Roeselare in Belgium at the end of last year.

The 24-year-old was seen driving his Audi down a walkway.

The incident was caught on CCTV in Belgium. Picture: Politiezone RIHO

He tried to go through a bollard, but instead the vehicle was sent flying into the air before landing on its side.

Despite the car being wrecked, the driver suffered no serious injuries.

Police have confirmed that the man is a Polish citizen.

He was also found to be under the influence of alcohol.

His license was confiscated for 14 days as a punishment.

The incident took place just metres away from a bar, but no bystanders were hurt.