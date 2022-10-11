iPhone 14 calls police from users' pockets as it mistakes rollercoasters for car crashes

11 October 2022, 18:18 | Updated: 11 October 2022, 18:23

People will be able to get their jabs before hitting the rollercoasters.
The crash detection feature on Apple's newest phone is leading to false-alarm calls. Picture: Alamy

By James Hockaday

The iPhone 14's new crash detection feature has been calling emergency services after mistaking the sharp movement of rollercoasters for car accidents.

Apple's latest smartphone features motion sensors which are triggered by sudden changes in speed or direction - prompting the device to call 999.

The phone will display an alert and call emergency services after 20 seconds, in case the user is unconscious our can't reach their device.

But the safety feature appears to be confused by the twists and turns of being on a rollercoaster and is calling first responders from people's pockets.

Theme park blog Coaster 101 said signs have been put up in Dollywood, Tennessee, saying: “Cell phones and other devices should not be brought aboard any attraction.

“Due to the dynamic movement you will experience on this ride, Apple Watches and similar devices may activate their emergency call function.

To prevent your device making unintended 911 calls, please turn it off or enable airplane mode”.

At least six false alarms related to people on rollercoasters have been recorded from Cincinnati's Kings Island amusement park, the Wall Street Journal reports.

One recording features the iPhone's automated message with the whooshing sound of a rollercoaster and people's screams in the background.

The feature is included in the iPhone 14, and the Watch Series 8, SE and Ultra. An Apple spokesman told WSJ its algorithms are “extremely accurate in detecting severe crashes”.

They said they have been validated with more than a million hours of crash-test data, adding that the technology would keep improving over time.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Ai-Da robot

Ai-Da robot makes history by giving evidence to parliamentary inquiry

Liz Truss's character in game

Liz Truss becomes star of virtual world in new video game

A teenager using a mobile phone

Third of children have false social media age of over 18, says Ofcom

Laptop stock

AI tools to aid more diverse recruitment are ‘pseudoscience’, researchers say

Mohamed Khamis

Heat from fingertips can be used to crack passwords, researchers find

Financial Markets Wall Street Musk Twitter

Judge delays Twitter trial to give Musk time to seal buyout

Laptop

Online Safety Bill needs a ‘total rewrite’, human rights lawyer says

Financial Markets Wall Street Musk Twitter

Musk lawyers say Twitter refusing new 44 billion dollar bid for company

Google Pixel 7 smartphone

Google unveils Pixel 7 smartphone range and new smartwatch

A person holding a smartphone displaying the Instagram app

Unrealistic post-baby body images on social media ‘may worsen body satisfaction’

Mobile charging point

USB-C to be mandatory phone charging cable in the EU from 2024

A person passes a TikTok logo

Russian court fines TikTok for failing to delete LGBT content

Technology Stock – Internet

UK will push to keep internet ‘free and open’ after joining UN telecoms council

A phone being dialled (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Fines for companies after people ‘aggressively pestered’ with cold calls

Liz Truss

Truss’s personal phone number ‘for sale on the internet’

India 5G

PM Modi hails ‘step towards new era’ as 5G services launched in India

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo

Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch fault should be investigated, consumer group says

WhatsApp on a smartphone

WhatsApp users can now transfer message data from Android to an iPhone

Instagram on a smartphone

Instagram brings new parental supervision tools to the UK

White faced saki monkey

Study explores animals’ reaction to ‘primate version’ of Spotify and Netflix

Health Secretary Sajid Javid will pledge to ensure researchers can access data safely and efficiently (Hannah McKay/PA)

New data strategy aims to ‘close digital divide’ between NHS and social care

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Bill Murray in Scotland earlier this month

Bill Murray 'straddled' female production assistant and 'kissed her on the mouth', leaving her 'horrified'
John Bolton said launching nuclear weapons would be a suicide note for Putin

US 'could assassinate Putin if he fires nuclear weapons', former US national security adviser John Bolton says
The coronation will take place in May

King Charles' coronation date set for May next year, Buckingham Palace announces

Mee Kuen Chong's body was found in woodland

Expert body dissecter 'murdered and decapitated' vulnerable Malaysian pensioner, court told
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng pictured at the Conservative party conference

Kwarteng's plans will boost UK growth before sharp fall in 2023, IMF says

Record numbers of people not looking for work because of long-term illnesses

Record number of people not looking for work because of long-term illnesses

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit