Breaking News

Biden: Travellers flying into US must test negative for Covid-19 within 24 hours

2 December 2021, 19:43 | Updated: 2 December 2021, 20:00

Joe Biden said the Omicron variant is a ‘cause for concern’
Joe Biden said the Omicron variant is a ‘cause for concern’. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

All passengers on inbound flights to the US will have to test negative for Covid-19 within one day of departure regardless of their vaccination status, US President Joe Biden has said.

Mr Biden announced: "While we know the travel restrictions can slow the spread of Omicron, they cannot prevent it. But it does give us a little more time to take precautions at home".

“This variant is a cause for concern, but not panic," he said.

"We’re going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion."

A face mask requirement on all US domestic flights and public transport has been extended until March 18.

The new testing rules apply to all inbound international travellers regardless of vaccination status.

They will begin as early as next week, according to reports.

Previously, the US required proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of departure, though this was tightened to only vaccinated travellers last month.

Unvaccinated travellers needed to present a negative Covid test within one day of departure.

The US requires mask use on buses, trains, planes and in transportation hubs such as indoor bus terminals and airports.

Fines for those who fail to wear a mask start at $500, and can rise to $3,000 for repeat offenders.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Arthur, left, was killed by Emma Tustin and her partner Thomas Hughes, his father

Police bodycam footage shows 'evil' murderer stepmum claim Arthur, six, attacked her

Hospitality bosses have hit out at the Government for confusing Christmas party guidance

'We are reliving March 2020': Mixed Govt messages on Xmas parties 'killing' hospitality

Boris has received his booster

Boris Johnson receives Covid booster jab amid Omicron variant battle

Storm Arwen left thousands without power

‘Lack of power’ blamed for person's death as Storm Arwen power cuts enter sixth day

Shoppers in Cologne, as unvaccinated people in Germany are set to face new restrictions.

Germany bans unvaccinated from pubs and restaurants – and mandatory jabs could follow

The 350 year old pub is set for a name change after racism concerns were raised

Fury after 'racist' pub 'The Black Bitch' renamed by Greene King bosses

Santa showing his Covid vaccine passport in the ad.

Tesco cleared after 5,000 complaints over Santa's vaccine passport in Xmas ad

Alec Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger on the gun which shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin denies pulling trigger in first interview since Rust shooting

5.7 million people in Britain could avoid points on their license

Over 70s could avoid fines for careless driving under new recommendations

The UK has approved a new Covid treatment, administered through intravenous infusion, which may be effective against the Omicron variant – though Sajid Javid cautioned studies are still needed to prove this.

UK approves new Covid treatment that could be effective against Omicron variant

Meghan Markle has won a legal battle against the Mail on Sunday.

Meghan Markle slams 'deception and intimidation' after court victory over Mail on Sunday

A by-election at the late James Brokenshire MP's constituency takes place on 2 December

Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election | Full list of candidates

Anas Sarwar urged MSPs to show they had “no confidence in the leadership” of the board – but Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP voted against the motion.

SNP refuses to sack hospital board after two child deaths

Mohammed Khan, who is aged 11, has been missing since Tuesday.

Police search for Afghan refugee, 11, last seen going to play football in London

French president Emmanuel Macron reportedly made disparaging comments about Boris Johnson.

Macron 'brands Johnson a clown' in spat over migrant crisis

The pair spoke to winners from around the world.

Prince William and Prince Harry unite to meet winners of Diana legacy award

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, sits next to defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Angela Merkel urges Germans to shun hatred as she prepares to step down
Seif al-Islam Gaddafi speaks to the media at a press conference (Ben Curtis/AP)

Court says son of Muammar Gaddafi can contest presidential election in Libya
Migrants leave Chiapas state in Mexico and continue their trek north towards the country's border with the US

Biden administration to reinstate Trump-era Mexico border policy
Migrants at a logistics centre at the Belarus/Poland border near Grodno in Belarus

US, EU, Britain and Canada hit Belarus with co-ordinated sanctions
Bastion missile launchers are moved to their positions on the island of Matua

Russia deploys missile systems near Pacific islands claimed by Japan
German chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and finance minister Olaf Scholz

German parliament to consider vaccine mandate as Covid restrictions tightened
Passengers, some wearing masks, wait for their taxi to leave a taxi rank in Soweto in South Africa

South Africa accelerates vaccination campaign amid Covid surge
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Sweden

US warns Russia as Kremlin talks about war threat in Ukraine

A man takes part in a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Vienna in Austria

Omicron and Delta spell return of restrictions

Russian president Vladimir Putin

Kremlin says Ukraine may use force to reclaim rebel regions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images

Tory MP calls for criminalisation of non-consensual deepfake pornographic images
Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal
The Science Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says
'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC
The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid denies Boris Johnson broke Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party
The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Wes Streeting: Government 'falling well short' of half a million daily booster jabs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI Member: Medics are 'keeping their fingers crossed' booster jabs will deal with Omicron

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police