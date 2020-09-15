Breonna Taylor's family settles wrongful death lawsuit with $12 million payout

15 September 2020, 19:49 | Updated: 15 September 2020, 19:53

Breonna Taylor's family have settled a wrongful lawsuit over her death
Breonna Taylor's family have settled a wrongful lawsuit over her death. Picture: Family handout

The family of Breonna Taylor will be paid $12 million (£9.1 million) by the city of Louisville to settle a wrongful death lawsuit, it has been announced.

Breonna, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot and killed in her own home after being shot by white police officers who were using a "no-knock" warrant.

At the time of writing, no one has been arrested or charged in connection with her death.

Ms Taylor's fatal shooting by police serving a narcotics warrant at her home sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be charged.

State attorney general Daniel Cameron is investigating police actions in the March 13 shooting.

The lawsuit, filed in April by her mother, Tamika Palmer, alleged the police used flawed information when they obtained a "no-knock" warrant to enter the black woman's apartment.

Ms Taylor was shot several times and police found no drugs at her home.

Ms Taylor was shot in her own home in Louiseville, Kentucky
Ms Taylor was shot in her own home in Louiseville, Kentucky. Picture: PA

The suit accused three Louisville police officers of blindly firing into Ms Taylor's apartment, striking her several times.

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was in the apartment with her and was legally armed.

Believing the officers to be intruders, as he didn't hear them announce themselves, Mr Walker fired a single shot that struck an officer in the leg.

The settlement will include reforms on the handling of warrants by police.

The city has already taken some reform measures, including passing a law named for Taylor that bans the use of no-knock warrants. Police typically use them in drug cases over concern that evidence could be destroyed if they announce their arrival.

Mayor Greg Fischer fired former police chief Steve Conrad in June and last week named Yvette Gentry, a former deputy chief, as the new interim police chief. Ms Gentry would be the first black woman to lead the force of about 1,200 sworn officers.

The largest settlement previously paid in a misconduct case was $8.5 million in 2012, to a man who spent nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit, according to news reports.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mexico Mayan Slave Ship

Mexico identifies submerged wreck of Mayan slave ship

The new Apple Watch Series 6 contains a health sensor that can measure blood oxygen levels

Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitness+ subscription service
Racial Injustice Breonna Taylor Lawsuit

US city to pay 12 million dollars to Breonna Taylor’s family and reform police
Obit Mali Traore

Mali’s former president Moussa Traore dies aged 83

Sir Keir Starmer will not be participating in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday

Keir Starmer to miss PMQs while he waits for family member's Covid test result
Trump US Mideast

Trump presides as Israel and Arab states sign historic pacts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sir Winston Churchill with his wife Clementine at Loughton

Battle of Britain 80th anniversary: What celebrations are taking place and is there a flyover?
The transition period ends on 31 December

No Deal Brexit: What does 'third country status' mean?

Rule of six

'Rule of Six' explained: Are babies and children included?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Apter tells LBC that people who assault officers are "laughing in the face of justice"

Police Federation chair calls for longer sentences for people that assault emergency workers
Doctors fear second coronavirus surge due to lack of testing

Doctors fear second coronavirus surge due to lack of testing

Caller reveals 230 kids in his son's school are isolating due to coronavirus

Caller reveals 230 kids in his son's school are isolating due to coronavirus
Caller left seething by testing scandal, as wife and daughter left unseen

Caller left seething by testing scandal, as wife and daughter left unseen
London Mayor Sadiq Khan opens up on LBC about the abuse he receives

London Mayor Sadiq Khan opens up on LBC about the abuse he receives
Caller's agonising story of son trapped in care during pandemic

Caller's agonising story of son trapped in care during pandemic

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London