Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 21

TikTok influencer Megha Thakur has died aged 21. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid after Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at the age of 21.

The young influencer, from Brampton Ontario, posted body positivity content on the social media platform to her more than 930,000 followers.

In a post on her Instagram on Tuesday, her parents announced the news of her death.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on 24 November 2022 in the early morning hours,” they wrote.

Megha’s mother and father described the 21 year old as a “confident and independent young woman,” adding “she will be dearly missed.”

“At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey.”

In her final Instagram post, she was filmed walking around New York City, writing: “YOU’RE in charge. Remember that.”

Supporters of Megha posted tributes online.

One wrote: “Megha knew how much of a force she was in the influencer space and how many women looked up to her, I told her all the time. we lost an angel too soon. I’m keeping you and your family in my thoughts.”

Another posted: “Sending my thoughts and prayers to your family. She was such a talented and kind young woman. May she Rest In Peace.”

A third said: “My dearest Megha, this is absolutely devastating. Sending your family so much love. I’m so truly saddened by the loss of a creative genius.”