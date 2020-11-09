Donald Trump fires defence secretary Mark Esper

9 November 2020, 18:43 | Updated: 9 November 2020, 18:51

File photo: Secretary of Defense Mark Esper
File photo: Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Picture: PA

Donald Trump has fired defence secretary Mark Esper and replaced him with counterterrorism head Christopher Miller.

Mr Esper was confirmed as defence secretary in July 2019 but had clashed with the president this year.

Mr Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, takes over the role until Joe Biden enters the White House in the new year.

Presidents who win re-election often replace cabinet members but losing incumbents have previously kept their Pentagon chiefs in place until Inauguration Day to preserve stability in the name of national security.

Mr Trump thanked Mr Esper for his service and said Mr Miller will do "a great job".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden

Wear a mask, urges Biden as US passes 10m confirmed coronavirus cases
Ethnic Armenian soldiers

Azerbaijan says it shot down Russian helicopter over Armenia

Mark Esper

Trump fires defence secretary Mark Esper

Joe Biden

Biden pleads with Americans to ‘wear a mask’ in coronavirus fight
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin will not congratulate Joe Biden until legal action is resolved
Flooding

Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Donald Trump is yet to concede the US 2020 election results

Why hasn't Donald Trump conceded in the US Election?

Coronavirus vaccine breakthrough: A new immunisation could be closer than we thought

Coronavirus vaccine: When will it be available and who would get it first?
Wales firebreak lockdown has come to an end after 17 days

Firebreak lockdown meaning and the new Covid rules in Wales revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Vaccine breakthrough shouldn't be seen as overnight victory, warns expert

Vaccine breakthrough shouldn't be seen as overnight victory, expert warns
How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

Sadiq Khan has opened up on the subject of President Trump

Sadiq Khan: Trump singled me out 'for no other reason' than being Muslim
Sir Keir Starmer told LBC he thinks the 10pm curfew needs addressing after the English lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer urges ministers to rethink 10pm pub curfew after English lockdown
Sir Keir pledged to speak to the Chancellor about the 'excluded'

Sir Keir pledges to contact Chancellor over 'three million excluded' from Covid support
This was the moment Nick Ferrari challenged the Minister

"How come someone can sleep with their wife or husband but not play tennis with them?"

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London