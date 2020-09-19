Breaking News

Parcel with ricin poison 'mailed to Donald Trump and blocked by police'

By Ewan Somerville

A package containing the poison ricin was intercepted by law enforcement after being sent to Donald Trump, according to reports.

Two law enforcement officials told CNN the parcel was sent earlier this week and that tests confirmed it contained ricin.

The package was reportedly blocked before it could reach the White House, as part of an offsite screening process for all mail sent to the US president.

The FBI and Secret Service are said to be investigating the incident.

