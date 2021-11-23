Grandmother and sobbing granddaughter kicked out of hotel over 'bad review'

Baymont Inn & Suites in Helen, Georgia. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A grandmother and her devastated grandchild were thrown out of a US hotel by police after giving leaving a "bad review" online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Susan Leger, 63, and her six-year-old granddaughter were thrown out of Baymont Inn & Suites in Helen, Georgia after she gave the hotel three stars out of five in a review.

Ms Leger claimed the manager forced her to leave or he would call the police.

"My granddaughter's like clinging to my leg and crying so hard. This was scary. This was just horrifying," Ms Leger told WXIA.

"The man is screaming at me. He was saying: 'You get out now. I call the police'."

She added that the manager told her: "You get out. You lie, you lie. You gave me bad review."

"I'm just sitting there going 'oh my gosh, is this a prank call?'" she said.

The pair had been on their first day of a three-night stay when the altercation occurred.

Read more: Pictured: Husband and wife killed 'in row over parking' as two men are arrested

Read more: Royal Family blasts ‘unfounded claims’ in BBC documentary about William and Harry’s rift

Police soon arrived to make sure they left, writing in a report that management wanted her out due to a "bad review".

In the review, Ms Leger shared her view that the place was "rundown. Pool’s not open. Toilet doesn’t flush well."

As a result, she and her granddaughter were forced to walk down the street to the nearest hotel in their pyjamas.

The grandmother had been sent an email by Hotels.com to review her room after having booked in, but said she did not realise her response would be sent to management while continuing her stay.

"The only way to keep the room, in my mind, is not to have answered Hotels.com's request," she said.

"If you don’t want to be walking in your pyjamas with your six-year-old granddaughter, don’t leave a review if you’re currently still at the place."

Hotel Manager Danny Vyas defended his actions to WXIA. He said Ms Leger complained "way too much".

"We let her know lots of times to stop calling us. If you’re not happy, change the room or leave the place," he said.

"They called me at least 10, 11 times in maybe one hour … Everything is not right."

Wyndham Hotels, the company that owns the Baymont chain, could not be reached for comment.

Hotels.com has been contacted for comment.