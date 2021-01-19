Joe Biden's inauguration: LBC's special coverage from 4pm

Joe Biden's inauguration as US president.
Joe Biden's inauguration as US president. Picture: PA
On Wednesday Joe Biden will raise his right hand and take the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States.

Eddie Mair will be Leading Britain's Conversation at the historic moment Joe Biden is sworn in as President of the United States.

Join LBC from 4pm for full coverage of an inauguration like no other.

Joe Biden will take the oath of office behind a ring of steel and our reporters will be on the ground in Washington DC with the latest.

With our Washington DC Correspondent in the States and Eddie in London, we'll be bringing you all the news as it happens.

If like Donald Trump, you won't be at the inauguration LBC will take you there Wednesday from 4pm.

The ceremony takes place in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis and an outbreak of violence in the US Capitol.

Mr Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office in front of the Capitol building, overlooking the National Mall.

Normally a crowd of hundreds of thousands would be there to witness a significant moment in American national life but this year the size of the crowd will be restricted.

Join Eddie from 4pm on Wednesday, January 20 on LBC.

