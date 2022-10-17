Politician releases own sex tape in bid to highlight 'sex positive approach'

17 October 2022, 06:52

New York congressional candidate Mike Itkis and porn star Nicole Sage star together in the film
New York congressional candidate Mike Itkis and porn star Nicole Sage star together in the film. Picture: Social Media
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Manhattan congressional candidate Mike Itkis has released a sex tape in a bizarre move to demonstrate his commitment to his “sex-positive approach.”

Congressional hopeful Mike Itkis is running in New York's 12th district, where he is attempting to unseat long-term Democratic politician Rep. Jerry Nadler, the longtime Democrat.

Itkis, an independent, is running on a platform that includes sex positivity as one of his keystone issues and supports legalizing sex work.

The cybersecurity specialist and major in the U.S. Army Reserves called his video posted to a pornographic website a "conversation piece," he told US news outlets.

“I’m very much an introvert,” he said. “I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important.”

“I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way,” he said.

The US Army reservist is running for office in New York.
The US Army reservist is running for office in New York. Picture: Mike Itkis

Three months ago, 53-year-old Itkis posted a video on PornHub of him having sex with adult performer Nicole Sage, an encounter that was filmed last year.

He didn’t call attention to “Bucket List Bonanza,” however, until an interview with City & State magazine during which he highlighted his sex-positive platform and branded the video was a “conversation piece.”

Itkis’ campaign page states his background as “Not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist” and says he is dedicated to making sexual rights explicit by “ending adultery laws” and “decriminalizing and legalizing sex work.”

He also appears to target child support payments, writing that “men should not be required to support biological children without prior agreement.”

The Nadler campaign declined to comment.

Itkis’ Republican opponent, Mike Zumbluska, observed: “You gotta do what you gotta do.”

