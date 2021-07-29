Netflix, Google and Facebook demand jabs for return to US offices

29 July 2021, 15:47

Netflix is among big global firms requiring workers in the US to get a jab
Netflix is among big global firms requiring workers in the US to get a jab. Picture: Alamy

By Misty Feldman

Netflix, Google and Facebook are introducing policies which will require all staff to be vaccinated before they can return to offices in the US.

The recent surge in US infection rates and the spread of the delta variant have made the firms require staff to get fully vaccinated before coming into offices.

Facebook and Google have said any workers coming into offices in the US must be fully vaccinated. Google said in an email to staff it plans to return to 'full capacity' in US offices by October 18, according to Reuters.

Facebook has said it plans a full return by October.

Netflix confirmed actors on set for US productions must be fully vaccinated, and that corporate offices would not reopen until 'a majority of people' are vaccinated - aiming at a September 7 date.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said "we want everyone to be double jabbed."

However he said No10 would have to look "carefully" at whether it would be sensible for UK firms to mandate it for staff.

"The message in this country... globally, is get vaccinated. Life gets back to normal if people have two jabs," he said.

Several UK companies have said they have been unable to operate smoothly after it emerged Over 600,000 people were told to isolate after receiving a ‘ping’ from the NHS Covid-19 app.

The latest figures from the NHS show that in the week up to July 21, nearly 700,000 people were pinged and told to isolate.

