New York announces strict new measures to tackle Covid-19

12 November 2020, 12:09

A healthcare worker peeps out of a pop-up Covid testing centre in New York
A healthcare worker peeps out of a pop-up Covid testing centre in New York. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

New Yorkers have been placed under strict coronavirus measures to try and "stave off" a second wave of coronavirus.

Issuing a stark warning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned this was the "last chance"

From Friday at 10pm, all bars, restaurants and gyms will be required to close from 10pm each night, and gatherings in private residences will be limited to 10 people.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced the latest measures on Wednesday, and urged people to "do their part" in curbing the rapidly rising cases.

Read more: Black and Asian people 'up to twice as likely to contract coronavirus'

He said: "We’re seeing a national and global Covid surge. And New York is a ship on the Covid tide," said Mr Cuomo on a conference call.

“Today, we've seen the country set a new record in terms of Covid cases. It is really getting much, much worse by the day.”

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced the latest measures on Wednesday, and urged people to "do their part" in curbing the rapidly rising cases
New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced the latest measures on Wednesday, and urged people to "do their part" in curbing the rapidly rising cases. Picture: PA

He added on Twitter: “Covid is getting worse by the day. All around the country. The fall surge is here. We are taking action but we need New Yorkers to do their part."

Mayor de Blasio also issued a warning on Twitter and said: “This is our LAST chance to stop a second wave. We can do it, but we have to act NOW," he wrote on Twitter.

The US, widely seen as the epicentre of a mass outbreak in the pandemic, has recorded over 240,000 deaths and more than 10.3 million confirmed infections, with new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day over the past week.

Texas on Wednesday became the first US state with more than 1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The second-most populous state, has recorded 1.02 million coronavirus cases and over 19,000 deaths since the outbreak began in early March, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

California, the most populous state, has logged more than 995,000 cases.

Health experts have blamed the increase in part on the onset of cold weather and growing frustration with mask-wearing and other precautions.

Cases per day are on the rise in 49 states, and deaths per day are climbing in 39.

A month ago, the US was seeing about 730 Covid-19 deaths per day on average; that has now surpassed 970.

Among the many health officials sounding the alarm was Dr Julie Watson of Integris Health in Oklahoma.

"We are in trouble," she said. "If nothing is done soon to slow the rise in cases, our hospitals will be more overwhelmed than they already are and we won't be able to be there for all of those who need it."

