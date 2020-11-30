US President-elect Joe Biden fractures foot while playing with dog

30 November 2020, 06:11

Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs
Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs, his doctor said.

Mr Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, for an examination on Sunday afternoon, his office said.

A subsequent CT scan "confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot", according to a statement from his doctor, Kevin O'Connor.

"It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks," he added.

Leaving the doctor's office to head to an imaging centre for his CT scan, Mr Biden was visibly limping, though he walked without a crutch or other aid.

He was under examination for more than two hours after arriving at the office on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Biden sustained the injury playing with Major, one of the Bidens' two dogs.

They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election.

The Bidens have said they will be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

At 78, Biden will be the oldest president when he is inaugurated in January, but he frequently dismissed questions about his age on the campaign trail.

He released a doctor's report in December that disclosed he takes a statin to keep his cholesterol at healthy levels, but his doctor described him as "healthy, vigorous" and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kaavan the elephant

‘World’s loneliest elephant’ ready to fly to new home

The image has been condemned by Australia after it was shared online by a Chinese official

Australia demands apology from China over fake post of soldier murdering child
President-elect Joe Biden

Joe Biden announces all-female senior White House press team

President-elect Joe Biden

Joe Biden suffers hairline fractures in foot while playing with dog
21 Savage (L) paid tribute to his brother Terrell Davis (R) earlier this week

Man, 21, charged with murder of rapper 21 Savage's brother

Biden

Joe Biden to see a doctor after twisting ankle while playing with dog

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown
Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Public must demand transparency in lockdown regulations, Maajid Nawaz insists

Public must demand transparency in lockdown regulations, Maajid Nawaz insists
Natasha Devon dismantles caller accusing Meghan Markle of 'attention seeking'

Natasha Devon dismantles caller accusing Meghan Markle of 'attention seeking'
Furious Wetherspoons chief brands Government 'bunch of jokers' over tier restrictions

Furious Wetherspoons chief brands Government 'bunch of jokers' over tier restrictions
ISIS militants should never be allowed return to UK, insists security expert

British ISIS members 'should never be allowed to come back', security expert says
Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy

Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy
Caller's shocking story of sister's murder after deportation to Jamaica

Caller's shocking story of sister's murder after deportation to Jamaica

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London