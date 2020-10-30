Walmart removes guns and ammunition from display due to 'civil unrest'

Walmart has made similar moves before in times of unrest. Picture: PA

US shopping giant Walmart has removed guns and ammunition from display at its stores in the US due to "civil unrest" in parts of the country with just days to go until the US election.

The retail giant, which sells firearms in around half of its 4,700 stores, said customers could still buy the products, but they would be moved from shop floors for the time being.

It said in an email: "We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers."

It comes after several days of protesting in Philadelphia that was sparked by police officers fatally shooting a black man in the street.

The man, Walter Wallace Jr, was shot dead in an incident caught on camera that was later widely shared across the web.

He is said to have had a history of mental health problems.

With just days to go before the US presidential election, Philadelphia has now been placed under a nightly curfew to bring a halt to consecutive days of rioting and looting in the city.

Walmart previously removed firearms from its shelves in the aftermath of the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.

The killing, which was also caught on camera, sparked huge demonstrations across the US along with fierce debate about racism and police brutality against African Americans.

Last year, Walmart also stopped selling handguns and short-barrel rifle ammunition in its stores.

It asked that customers avoid openly carrying firearms inside the shop, even if state laws say otherwise.