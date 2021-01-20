WATCH AGAIN: Joe Biden's inaugural speech

By Fiona Jones

This is Joe Biden's Inaugural Speech after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

After a tumultuous four years under President Trump, Joe Biden has called for unity amongst Americans.

"My whole soul is in this, bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation. I ask every American to join me in this cause.

"With unity we can do great things, important things."

Mr Biden continued in his desire for the nation to stand together.

"History, faith and reason show the way, the way of unity. Without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury."

"This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge and unity is the way forward. We must meet this moment as the United States of America.

"We have never, ever, ever failed in America when we have acted together."