WATCH AGAIN: Joe Biden's inaugural speech

20 January 2021, 17:59 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 18:22

By Fiona Jones

This is Joe Biden's Inaugural Speech after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

After a tumultuous four years under President Trump, Joe Biden has called for unity amongst Americans. 

"My whole soul is in this, bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation. I ask every American to join me in this cause.

"With unity we can do great things, important things."

Mr Biden continued in his desire for the nation to stand together.

"History, faith and reason show the way, the way of unity. Without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury."

"This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge and unity is the way forward. We must meet this moment as the United States of America.

"We have never, ever, ever failed in America when we have acted together."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters inspect the debris caused by an explosion in Madrid, Spain

Four killed as gas explosion rips through Madrid building

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington

Poet Amanda Gorman delivers inspirational inauguration performance
Joe Biden, his wife Jill, vice president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff on the steps of the US Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies in Washington

In Pictures: Joe Biden takes helm as US president

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

Joe Biden sworn in as he replaces Donald Trump as US president
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president

Vice president Kamala Harris opens a new chapter in US politics
A child reacts as villagers hold placards featuring Kamala Harris

Indian village cheers for Kamala Harris during swearing-in as US vice president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Second Trump term could've done "irreparable damage", says John Bolton

Second Trump term could've done 'irreparable damage', says John Bolton
Donald Trump will go down as the worst President, says former Republican lawmaker

Donald Trump will go down as the worst President, says former Republican lawmaker
The caller hung up rather than answer the question.

Caller hangs up after failing to answer James O'Brien's question over Trump
Lisa Nandy was speaking to LBC

Lisa Nandy: Biden cares about Britain 'we could be in strong position'
Professor Brookes was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Closing schools and universities was an 'overreaction' professor tells LBC
David Lammy: Backlog of cases in our courts is a serious emergency

Backlog of cases in our courts is a serious emergency, says David Lammy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London