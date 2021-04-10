Barbados: Residents urged to 'stay indoors' amid volcanic ash cloud

The island nation has been blanketed in ash. Picture: Alex Leonce/Twitter

By EJ Ward

Residents in Barbados have been urged to stay indoors after volcanic ash blanketed the island turning day into night.

The warning comes after the Caribbean island of St Vincent was rocked by a string of eruptions from the La Soufrière volcano, which spewed clouds of ash miles into the air and forced thousands to flee for safety.

The eruption led to the UWI Seismic Research Center warning ashfall may also be experienced in Barbados and St. Lucia.

Residents in Barbados took to social media after the island was blanketed with ash.

One local, Alex Leonce described the scene as "haunting" as daylight was blocked out by the volcanic debris.

Twitter will kill the quality but -

12:00PM

Maynards, St.Peter, Barbados

No adjustments to colour pic.twitter.com/Ra7SjCLrqt — Drone Junior (@alecdray) April 10, 2021

Drone video of the island showed day turned into night as heavy clouds of ash blocked out sunlight.

Satellite animation from the US NOAA GOES-East satellite showed the current volcanic ash fallout.

Satellite animation from NOAA's GOES-East satellite captures the current volcanic ash fallout from #LaSoufriere in St. Vincent impacting the island of Barbados. #Barbados #volcano pic.twitter.com/A4hOe5QzAG — Bajan Fire Fighters (@bajanfire) April 10, 2021

Barbadians are being advised to stay indoors and only venture outside if it is highly essential or related to a medical emergency.

This warning has come from Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kenneth George, in light of the thick plume of ash fall which is affecting the island due to the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a government spokesperson said.

“Unless you have reason to be outside, stay in your house. This is to protect yourselves and your family,” he explained. He further noted that asthmatics and people with respiratory disorders should take precautions and have their medication on hand at all times."

The BMS has issued a severe volcanic ash and small craft warning for Barbados.#barbadosweather pic.twitter.com/y6OdnFRa7A — gisbarbados (@gisbarbados) April 10, 2021

Local media channels urged residents to take precautions to ensure their safety.

Residents were advised to stay indoors and close any open doors and windows, with those driving urged to use wipers and lights.

Eruption of La Soufrière in St Vincent (in the Caribbean) continues to show up quite well on GOES16 IR satellite. Very cold cloud top temperatures = ash going high up in the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/oudq4AN2ut — Daniel Reese (@DReeseWx) April 10, 2021

I live in Barbados, this was taken in the north of the island earlier today pic.twitter.com/l5uKq4P2Gf — Ter (@FrankenTer) April 10, 2021

JUST IN - North coast of Barbados falls into darkness at NOON due to volcanic eruption on the island of St. Vincent.pic.twitter.com/WS6x9brIRo — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 10, 2021