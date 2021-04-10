Barbados: Residents urged to 'stay indoors' amid volcanic ash cloud

The island nation has been blanketed in ash
The island nation has been blanketed in ash. Picture: Alex Leonce/Twitter
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Residents in Barbados have been urged to stay indoors after volcanic ash blanketed the island turning day into night.

The warning comes after the Caribbean island of St Vincent was rocked by a string of eruptions from the La Soufrière volcano, which spewed clouds of ash miles into the air and forced thousands to flee for safety.

The eruption led to the UWI Seismic Research Center warning ashfall may also be experienced in Barbados and St. Lucia.

Residents in Barbados took to social media after the island was blanketed with ash.

One local, Alex Leonce described the scene as "haunting" as daylight was blocked out by the volcanic debris.

Drone video of the island showed day turned into night as heavy clouds of ash blocked out sunlight.

Satellite animation from the US NOAA GOES-East satellite showed the current volcanic ash fallout.

Barbadians are being advised to stay indoors and only venture outside if it is highly essential or related to a medical emergency.

This warning has come from Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kenneth George, in light of the thick plume of ash fall which is affecting the island due to the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a government spokesperson said.

“Unless you have reason to be outside, stay in your house. This is to protect yourselves and your family,” he explained. He further noted that asthmatics and people with respiratory disorders should take precautions and have their medication on hand at all times."

Local media channels urged residents to take precautions to ensure their safety.

Residents were advised to stay indoors and close any open doors and windows, with those driving urged to use wipers and lights.

