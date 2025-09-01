'Our national security is on the line': Starmer recalls MPs for emergency British Steel legislation

'Our national security is on the line': Starmer recalls MPs for emergency legislation to keep British Steel plant open

Exclusive
x

'It's nothing to do with him': White House aide hits out at Nigel Farage over Trump tariff criticism

The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this week, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK.

Prince Harry claims removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him and Meghan in royal family

Peace talks have stalled in recent weeks with Donald Trump declaring he is "very angry and p***** off" with Vladimir Putin for blocking a deal.

Trump tells Russia to 'get moving' with Ukraine peace talks to stop 'terrible and senseless war'

It has been revealed that the excursion was a birthday gift for the girl, aged 8, pictured smiling before the helicopter took off.

Pictured: Smiling birthday girl, 8, before helicopter plunged into river killing pilot and family of five

Michael Gove has been awarded a peerage

Ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove awarded peerage in Rishi Sunak's resignation honours list

Appearing on Friday at Kingston Crown Court, Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced Alexander to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years and 252 days.

Mother who 'robbed' young sons, two and five, of life after 'murdering pair in family bathtub' jailed for life

The NCA conducted a series of raids on barbershops across the country

'Britain's FBI' carries out series of dawn raids on barbershops in crackdown on money laundering

US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping

China raises tariffs on US goods to 125% as Trump's trade war heats up

Allen McKenna, 47, died while on holiday in Morocco with girlfriend Majda Mjaoual

Wife, 25, of British businessman, 47, who died on holiday 'inherits everything after he converted to Islam'

Exclusive
Mother arrested and held in police cell for seven hours after ‘confiscating child’s iPad’

Mother arrested and held in cell for ‘confiscating child’s iPad’

Two police officers dressed as Batman and Robin to snare criminals on Westminster Bridge

Moment police disguised as Batman and Robin snare rogue street traders on Westminster Bridge

Mike Berry (left) appeared alongside John Inman (right) in the sitcom Are You Being Served?

Are You Being Served? star dies aged 82

LBC Opinion

See more LBC Opinion

London’s Nightlife Needs Support, Not a Mayor Grabbing More Control

London’s nightlife needs support, not more control from a mayor who’s failed on crime and hospitality

The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer".

'Deeply disturbing' rape and incest game exposes the weaknesses in online safety law - it's time to step it up

Britain must not fall for this grotesque legal attempt to rehabilitate Hamas and whitewash its crimes

Britain must not fall for this grotesque legal attempt to rehabilitate Hamas and whitewash its crimes

UK NEWS

See more UK NEWS

Tommy Robinson has lost a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Government over his segregation in prison.

Tommy Robinson appeals sentence as jail segregation ‘making him ill’

Police officers were told they have 'white privilege' and are being forced to undergo equity training

Police officers taught they have white privilege during 'equity training'

Exclusive
Mother arrested and held in police cell for seven hours after ‘confiscating child’s iPad’

Mother arrested and held in cell for ‘confiscating child’s iPad’

UK POLITICS

See more UK POLITICS

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia

Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts

US Politics

See more US Politics

Peace talks have stalled in recent weeks with Donald Trump declaring he is "very angry and p***** off" with Vladimir Putin for blocking a deal.

Trump tells Russia to 'get moving' with Ukraine peace talks to stop 'terrible and senseless war'

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

Supreme Court orders Trump administration to bring back man wrongly deported to 'superjail' in El Salvador

TOPSHOT-US-BRITAIN-DIPLOMACY

UK would need ‘extraordinary’ deal to improve 10% tariff, Trump adviser suggests

Win with LBC
Tonight with Andrew Marr
More about LBC's charity
How to listen to LBC

LBC EXCLUSIVES

See more LBC EXCLUSIVES

Exclusive
x

'It's nothing to do with him': White House aide hits out at Nigel Farage over Trump tariff criticism

Exclusive
Nigel Farage has likened Donald Trump's tariffs to Liz Truss's economic policies

‘Too much, too soon’ – Nigel Farage likens Donald Trump’s tariffs to Liz Truss’s economic policies

Exclusive
Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools in the UK

Adolescence leads to almost no change in use of online safety tools

WORLD NEWS

See more WORLD NEWS

It has been revealed that the excursion was a birthday gift for the girl, aged 8, pictured smiling before the helicopter took off.

Pictured: Smiling birthday girl, 8, before helicopter plunged into river killing pilot and family of five

New rules for airports will end check-in queues, remove the need for boarding passes, and stop passengers from having to remove laptops and liquids from bags for security checks.

New airport rules will end check-in, remove boarding passes, and allow passengers to keep liquids in their bags at security
Horror in the Hudson: Terrifying final call made by helicopter pilot before plunging into New York river

Horror in the Hudson: Terrifying final call made by helicopter pilot before plunging into New York river

Crime

See more Crime

Mehakdeep Singh (left) and Sehajpal Singh (right) who killed DPD driver Aurman Singh (inset) after hacking him in the head with an axe have been jailed for life.

Two members of a group that hacked a DPD delivery driver to death with an axe jailed for life

The scene in School Lane in Banbury, Oxfordshire after an 88-year-old man died at an assisted living facility

Daughter who suffocated dad with pillow to end his terrible cancer pain is spared jail

Two police officers dressed as Batman and Robin to snare criminals on Westminster Bridge

Moment police disguised as Batman and Robin snare rogue street traders on Westminster Bridge

Health

See more Health

'Gamechanging' drug which slows progression of incurable breast cancer available on NHS

'Gamechanging' drug which slows progression of incurable breast cancer set to be available on NHS

NHS in England has hit a key cancer waiting time target for the first time

NHS hits key cancer waiting time target in England - but patients still face 'unacceptable delays'

British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, right, accompanied by his wife Sarah, left,

Death of premature daughter was ‘greatest loss’, says Sarah Brown, wife of former prime minister Gordon Brown

Business & Money

See more Business & Money

A steel plant

Government seeks control of British Steel in potential move to nationalisation

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a press conference in the Downing Street briefing room about British Steel

British Steel’s future ‘hangs in the balance’, Sir Keir Starmer says

Rachel Reeves

UK ‘resolved to get best deal’ with US despite American doubts about carve out

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this week, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK.

Prince Harry claims removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him and Meghan in royal family

Prince Harry's met war victims on an unannounced trip to Ukraine

Prince Harry visits Ukraine 'in ongoing work' to support war veterans

The King has joked about living “long enough” to see a tree he planted grow as he began the final day of his Italian state visit.

King Charles jokes about living 'long enough' to see tree he planted grow during Italy tour

Science and Technology

See more Science and Technology

X logo

Data watchdog to investigate X’s Grok AI tool

Doctor using AI algorithm and machine learning to detect pneumonia

AI could lead to patient harm, researchers suggest

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and senior advisor to the president of the United States, has frozen Tesla sales in China.

Elon Musk freezes Tesla orders to China as Trump's trade war continues

Entertainment

See more Entertainment

Nick Moran

Harry Potter actor rushed to hospital and is in intensive care after 'major surgery'

"Rush" - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Family of Samantha Davis, late wife of Warwick Davis, hope inquest into death will 'provide us with answers'

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden has been confirmed as returning for the show's 2025 series after being forced to pull out midway through last year's competition.

Amy Dowden returns to Strictly Come Dancing after injury

Weather

See more Weather

Incoming rainfall is set to reduce the risk of wildfires in the UK following a warm, dry spell across the country.

Incoming rainfall set to reduce wildfire risk after warm, dry spell

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach

Brits to bask in 24C sunshine as rising temperatures bring wildfire warning

A snow bomb is set to hit the UK

Exact date snow bomb to hit UK with temperatures set to plummet below freezing and 7cm of snow expected

Sport

See more Sport

James Anderson has been awarded a knighthood in Rishi Sunak's resignation honours list

Ex-England fast bowler James Anderson awarded knighthood in Rishi Sunak's resignation honours

Fans arrive at the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final. Manchester United are looking into the treatment of their supporters in Lyon after police used tear gas following Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final.

Manchester United look into claims fans were tear gassed after Europa League draw in Lyon

File photo dated 28-09-2024 of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah who has signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced. Issue date: SOCCER Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah signs new two-year deal with Liverpool following months of speculation