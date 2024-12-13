98% of phone thefts not convicted as snatching soars on trains and stations

13 December 2024, 16:00 | Updated: 13 December 2024, 16:26

Phone thefts on trains and at stations rose 58% between 2018 and 2023
Phone thefts on trains and at stations rose 58% between 2018 and 2023. Picture: Alamy

By James Spry

Phone snatchers are targeting Tube passengers and draining their bank accounts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Criminals are grabbing passengers' phones moments before London Underground train doors close before hacking their bank accounts.

Reports of thefts and robberies on trains and at stations rose up 58% between 2018 and 2023 according to transport police data, most of which were in London.

Shockingly, 98% of the 23,683 thefts in 2023 did not result in what the police call a 'positive outcome', or a conviction.

British Transport Police has warned that the month of December has the highest number of thefts in recent years, and asked commuters to be vigilant. They say there are three main "gadget grabber" tactics to be aware of.

  • "The Plucker" – Thief selects a victim who has fallen asleep in their seat: they can then quickly steal the victim’s phone without waking them.
  • "The Grabber" – Thief watches as victim is distracted and puts their phone on a seat or table. The thief then walks by and steals it.
  • "The Snatcher" – Thief stands by the exit and times the theft carefully: waiting until the train is about to depart, the thief snatches the phone from the victim’s hands and runs out as the doors close behind them.
Phone thieves are operating on trains, platforms and Tubes.
Phone thieves are operating on trains, platforms and Tubes. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday, the Conservatives said London is in the grip of a phone theft "epidemic" as they called for tougher sentences for prolific criminals.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said more than 64,000 mobile phones were stolen last year.

He said: "Last year more than 64,000 mobile phones were reported to the police as stolen in the capital alone. The small number of individuals responsible should be locked up for a long time."

He pointed to the jailing of Sonny Stringer, 28, who was sentenced to two years for stealing 24 phones in an hour while riding an electric bike:

"Last month, a criminal who used a motorbike to steal 24 phones an hour was jailed for just two years. Enough is enough."

The Government has said that police intelligence suggests the incidence of phone thefts has been driven by a demand for second-hand smartphones in the UK and abroad.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the Government would be holding a summit to meet with phone manufacturers and tech firms to discuss how to stop the thefts from happening.

She said: "He is right about the issues in relation to mobile phone theft, and the Home Office and the Home Secretary in particular are meeting with tech companies to talk about how we can break the business model of these criminals."

Now, as we head into the busiest time of the year, British Transport Police have issued advice to keep your mobile phone safe.

Along with keeping your wits about you when out and about, they recommend registering all your electrical items at immoblise.com, and recording your IMEI number – you can find out your IMEI number by calling *#06#.

Dajour Jones (L) was jailed for life for the murder of Jamie Gilbey (R).

Murderer who disposed of dismembered body in Croydon park jailed for life

Sara Sharif was murdered by her father and stepmother.

Sara Sharif's father and stepmother are 'beasts' not people, says grandmother

Simon Mumford was sent down for two years for killing Amallia Elmasry

Shocking moment former bus driver kills pedestrian while reading piece of paper

Isabella Wheildon's body was found in a pushchair locked in a bathroom at a temporary housing unit.

Couple who wheeled dead two-year-old around in pushchair after murdering her jailed for life

Police are scrambling to track down the suspects who have vandalised Christmas lights across several villages in Suffolk.

Christmas lights plunged into darkness in masked thugs' ‘mindless vandalism’ across multiple villages

Antony Blinken shaking the hand of Hakan Fidan

Blinken: US and Turkey have ‘broadment agreement’ on what’s next for Syria

Christmas Tree with lights, decorations, and gifts in a window at dusk.

LBC Christmas quiz 2024

Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35, has been jailed for life.

Predator who raped and killed woman who was unconscious on park bench after night out jailed for life

Tony'c Chocoloney, a Dutch fairtrade chocolate company, is facing backlash after it left a day in its advent calendar without any chocolate.

Children in ‘floods of tears’ after ‘woke’ chocolate brand leaves day in advent calendar empty

Daniel Burke was shot by a 'comrade', the inquest found.

Former British soldier shot dead in Ukraine by man who claimed to be his friend, inquest told

Hunters have been trying to control the wild animals.

"People are scared to leave their homes" Giant feral pigs 'out of control' in Scottish Highlands

Two US veterans sitting side by side

Veterans gather to mark Battle of the Bulge when last Nazi offensive was halted

The 'City Flyer' ride collapsed at a Christmas market in Birmingham dropped to ground level "whilst in operation".

Two men arrested after horror Birmingham fairground ride accident left 13 people injured

Syrians celebrating outside the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus

Thousands gather in Damascus to celebrate the toppling of Assad regime

Wes Streeting has hit out at Ed Miliband

Wes Streeting hits out at Ed Miliband over Labour's failure to stop Assad

Linse was sentenced at Swansea crown court.

Woman who ‘felt like a robot’ as she strangled son, 7, to death given indefinite hospital order

‘The law is really slow in catching up’: Woman fights for justice after friend made deepfake porn of her

‘The law is really slow in catching up’: Woman fights for justice after friend made deepfake porn of her
France's centrist politician Francois Bayrou has been selected as Emmanuel Macron's new Prime Minister.

Francois Bayrou: Who is France’s new Prime Minister?

Volodymyr Zelensky speaking and gesturing with his left hand

Russia ‘terrorising millions’ with latest massive aerial attack, says Zelensky

Francois Bayou and Emmanuel Macron talking

Macron names ally Bayrou as new PM as he aims to restore political stability

Syrians attempt to identify their imprisoned relatives' bodies after fall of Assad regime in Damascus.

Former Syrian military official who oversaw prison charged with torture in US

Sadiq Khan, left, has announced that Tube and rail fares will surge by nearly 5% more on average next year.

Londoners set to fork out nearly 5% more for Tube fares next year as Sadiq Khan announces hike
Jude Bellingham

England and Scotland learn 2026 World Cup qualifying opponents

Francois Bayrou gesturing as he speaks

Macron names key ally Francois Bayrou as France’s new prime minister

The world's deepest and longest road tunnel is being built across Norway. £36 billion is being spent on the mega-project.

Incredible video shows plans for world’s longest, deepest undersea road tunnel

Crown of Thorns relic on a red cushion

Holy relic the Crown of Thorns to return to Notre Dame Cathedral

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

England, London, View Of Buckingham Palace

Palace investigating following reports member of Buckingham Palace staff arrested after Christmas party
Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer's 'Plan for Change' hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

