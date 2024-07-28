Breaking News

Adam Peaty wins silver in nailbiting 100m breaststroke final as Italy's Martinenghi deny Team GB first gold

Adam Peaty has won silver in the 100m breaststroke final - after Italian Nicolò Martinenghi denied Team GB their first gold in Paris by two-hundredths of a second. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Adam Peaty has won silver in the 100m breaststroke final - after Italian Nicolò Martinenghi denied Team GB their first gold in Paris by two-hundredths of a second.

Team GB legend Peaty clinched the silver in the final - sharing second place with American Nic Fink.

Peaty swam 59.05 - but was pipped by Nicolò Martinenghi who swam 59.03 to win gold in the pool.

World and Olympic record holder Peaty was watched on by his son George.

He had won the maiden gold for Team GB in the previous two games but was denied the hat-trick.

Qin Haiyang was thought to be Peaty's main rival but the Chinese finished a disappointing seventh.

Peaty was unable to join the great Michael Phelps in the record books after suffering his first individual defeat in an Olympics final.

