Adele sabotaged sale of my £6million mansion by telling the world it is haunted, landlord fumes

Adele told the world Lock House was haunted. Picture: Alamy, Right Move

By Henry Moore

Adele has been slammed for “sabotaging” the sale £6 million mansion she lived in for six months by telling tales of how haunted it is.

The Grammy-winning singer spoke of how “scary” the Grade II listed home in West Sussex was during a 2012 chat show appearance.

The massive country home spooked the beloved singer so much that she reportedly asked her bodyguard to move in with her.

These spooky tales have left the property “unsellable”, its landlord has said as he attempts to gain planning permission to get it transformed into three houses.

Lock House is for sale at just under £6 million. Picture: RightMove

Nicholas Sutton told Horsham district council: “The property has been extensively market-tested for over a decade, yet it has consistently failed to attract buyers.

“The first tenant, Adele, stayed for six months and blighted the property saying it is haunted.”

Lock House, which features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court, helicopter pads and acres of gardens, was Adele’s home for just six months in 2012.

However, she failed to renew her tenancy and promptly moved out.

Discussing the home, she told CBS’ Anderson Cooper: “This bit’s all quite scary, really.

“I’m not rattling around here on my own. It gives me the creeps.”

Prior to Sutton’s 2003 purchase, the mansion acted as a convent and has been actively for sale for over 14 years.

Currently, Lock House can be purchased for £5,995,000

The house features two swimming pools and a helicopter pad. Picture: RightMove

Pleading with the council to approve his proposal, Sutton wrote: “Unfortunately, during an interview on CBS, Adele remarked that she believed the house to be haunted.

“This comment negatively impacted future marketing efforts and continues to affect the property’s reputation to this day.

“The proposal offers a balanced, sensitive and sustainable solution that aligns with both heritage protection and housing policies, ensuring the long-term preservation and vitality of this important historical asset.”

The council is yet to announce its decision on Sutton’s proposal.