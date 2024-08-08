Algerian football fans light up London skyline with illegal fireworks display

8 August 2024, 13:27 | Updated: 8 August 2024, 13:29

Fireworks lit up the River Thames on Wednesday
Fireworks lit up the River Thames on Wednesday . Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A group of Algerian football fans lit up the London Skyline as they celebrated the birthday of their national football team.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In honour of the Mouloudia Club d’Alger 103rd anniversary on Wednesday, a group of fans took to the Millennium Bridge and Blackfriars footbridge to launch the illegal display.

Known to fans as the MC Alger or MCA, Algeria’s national team was founded in 1921 and plays its football in Algiers.

Upon seeing the display, which took place at around 10pm, some eye-witnesses believed the riots planned by the far-right had spread to the River Thames, but attendees confirmed it was a celebration for the football team.

One person who attended the display said: “It was a birthday celebration of our beloved club. Every football team has fans, and we were here to support them. It was timed when the bell struck.”

The football fan said it had been organised by Algerians living in London.

Other displays took place in Dublin and Algeria.

As the fireworks lit the London skyline, theatregoers at Shakespeare's Globe were forced to leave a performance of Antony and Cleopatra after a spent firework landed in the iconic venue.

Actors and stagehands were held in the theatre for 20 minutes, the Daily Mail reports.

This display came as the country anticipated a night of more than 100 far-right riots in over 40 towns and cities.

Despite these reports, far-right rioters were outnumbered in most areas by anti-racism counter-protesters.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets last night to take a stand against the far-right.

This included around 8,000 in Walthamstow, 7,000 in Bristol and 2,000 in Liverpool. Similar numbers were seen in Brighton and Newcastle, the group said.

In Walthamstow the crowd were chanting "Whose streets? Our streets" and "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here".

Mahmood Faez told the PA news agency: "It fills our hearts. Regardless of race, religion, sexuality, this sends a strong message to racists that they are not wanted and they are not needed here."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Taylor Swift is 'devastated' for her fans after having to cancel three shows in Vienna

Taylor Swift 'devastated' over Vienna show cancellations following arrests of suspected extremists

Taylor Swift performs at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin during her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift concerts plot suspects planned ‘to kill as many people as possible’

Adam Britton

British crocodile expert jailed for 10 years for raping and torturing dozens of dogs

Breaking
Labour suspends councillor after telling counter-protestors to 'cut all the throats' of the 'fascists'

Labour suspends councillor after telling counter-protestors to 'cut all the throats' of the 'fascists'

Tyler spent three weeks in hospital after the collision

Shocking moment drunk driver high on drugs ploughs into taxi, killing 6-year-old boy and two women

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks in the Knesset

Allies slam Israeli minister’s suggestion that starving Gaza might be justified

Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams have been stuck in space since June

Astronauts stuck in space 'may be stranded until 2025' meaning eight-day trip could last eight months

Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont, accompanied by his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye (right), arrives in Barcelona

Ex-Catalan leader evades Spanish police on return after seven years as fugitive

Protesters run as Kenyan police use water cannon during a demonstration in Nairobi

Police hurl tear gas at protesters in Nairobi as Kenya Cabinet sworn in

Pensioner, 69, becomes oldest rioter jailed after judge hands down 32-month sentence

Grandfather, 69, becomes oldest rioter jailed after judge hands down 32-month sentence

Taylor Swift performs at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium during her Eras Tour

IS material and chemicals found after Taylor Swift concert attack plot foiled

The victims were found on Otlinge Road and Yalding Grove.

Three teenage boys - including two 14-year-olds - in hospital after triple shooting in south London

Visitors to Nagasaki Peace Park crouch down as an earthquake alert is issued in western Japan

Powerful earthquake strikes off southern Japan

Taylor Swift performs at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin during her Eras Tour

Chemical substances found at home of Taylor Swift concerts attack plot suspect

The protest was set to take place at Drax Power Station this week

Police make 22 arrests ahead of planned protest at Drax Power Station amid 'robust' climate camp warning

Vehicles drive through a road flooded by heavy monsoon rain in Lahore

Death toll from six weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan jumps to 154

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London.

Chemical substances and 'technical devices' found at home of man suspected of planning Taylor Swift Vienna attack
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus smiles at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday

Nobel laureate Yunus returns to Bangladesh to take over as interim leader

Reckoning for the rioters: Police swoop on 'thugs and criminals' in string of dawn raids

Reckoning for the rioters: Police swoop on 'thugs and criminals' in string of dawn raids

A tsunami advisory is in place following the earthquake

Tsunami warning issued after 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

Police officers respond as far-right activists hold a demonstration in Middlesbrough on August 04, 2024

More far-right protests planned in coming days, policing minister warns

Boeing's Starliner space capsule seen from the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked in the adjacent port

Astronauts may face long wait to return to Earth amid capsule safety problems

Taxi driver who dropped off Southport suspect before Taylor Swift dance class attack left 'traumatised'

Taxi driver who dropped off Southport suspect before Taylor Swift dance class attack left 'traumatised'
Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont returns to Spain after 7 years as a fugitive

Communities came together to combat the far-right last night.

Sir Mark Rowley hails 'show of unity from communities' as 'fears of extreme-right' riots quelled by counter-protests
Death row inmate Taberon Honie leaves the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing in Salt Lake City on July 22 2024

Utah man who killed woman put to death in state’s first execution since 2010

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit