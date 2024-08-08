Algerian football fans light up London skyline with illegal fireworks display

Fireworks lit up the River Thames on Wednesday . Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A group of Algerian football fans lit up the London Skyline as they celebrated the birthday of their national football team.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In honour of the Mouloudia Club d’Alger 103rd anniversary on Wednesday, a group of fans took to the Millennium Bridge and Blackfriars footbridge to launch the illegal display.

Known to fans as the MC Alger or MCA, Algeria’s national team was founded in 1921 and plays its football in Algiers.

Upon seeing the display, which took place at around 10pm, some eye-witnesses believed the riots planned by the far-right had spread to the River Thames, but attendees confirmed it was a celebration for the football team.

One person who attended the display said: “It was a birthday celebration of our beloved club. Every football team has fans, and we were here to support them. It was timed when the bell struck.”

The football fan said it had been organised by Algerians living in London.

Last night, London was lit up with ‘illegal flares’ launched by Algerian football fans celebrating the birthday of Algerian football club Mouloudia Club d'Alger.



The skies along the River Thames were filled with hundreds of red flares.



London has been conquered! pic.twitter.com/Wdtwo94Ljz — 南洋辉叔 Uncle Hui (@alexcmhwee) August 8, 2024

Other displays took place in Dublin and Algeria.

As the fireworks lit the London skyline, theatregoers at Shakespeare's Globe were forced to leave a performance of Antony and Cleopatra after a spent firework landed in the iconic venue.

Actors and stagehands were held in the theatre for 20 minutes, the Daily Mail reports.

This display came as the country anticipated a night of more than 100 far-right riots in over 40 towns and cities.

Despite these reports, far-right rioters were outnumbered in most areas by anti-racism counter-protesters.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets last night to take a stand against the far-right.

This included around 8,000 in Walthamstow, 7,000 in Bristol and 2,000 in Liverpool. Similar numbers were seen in Brighton and Newcastle, the group said.

In Walthamstow the crowd were chanting "Whose streets? Our streets" and "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here".

Mahmood Faez told the PA news agency: "It fills our hearts. Regardless of race, religion, sexuality, this sends a strong message to racists that they are not wanted and they are not needed here."