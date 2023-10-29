All new houses to be sold as freehold properties as government pushes to end 'feudal' leasehold system

29 October 2023, 14:50 | Updated: 29 October 2023, 14:52

All new houses will be sold as freehold under plans spearheaded by Michael Gove
All new houses will be sold as freehold under plans spearheaded by Michael Gove. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

All new houses in England and Wales will be sold as freehold, under government reforms to end the "feudal" leasehold system.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The government is aiming to "restore true home ownership" to buyers in a policy set to be unveiled in the King's Speech next month.

The reform, spearheaded by housing secretary Michael Gove, will mean that all new houses are sold with the land they are built on, unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Under the reforms, new flats can still be sold as leasehold properties, which means that buyers own the property for a set period, typically over 100 years, but not the land underneath.

Being a leaseholder rather than a freeholder means you are not responsible for the upkeep of your building, but you can be subject to maintenance charges and other fees from the freeholder.

Read more: Leasehold system needs ‘root and branch reform’ as flat owners claim it’s ‘setting them up to be looted’

Read more: Housing minister hints at reforms in coming weeks as she insists government hasn’t abandoned home ownership pledge

Michael Gove
Michael Gove. Picture: Getty

Many have said they feel trapped by exorbitant costs from freeholders, who can be less than transparent.

Ministers are also seeking to cap all ground rents on existing leasehold properties to a very low 'peppercorn' rate, and shift the standard lease extension from 90 years to 990 years, the Times reported.

The government has already ended ground rents for new leasehold properties.

But Labour described the proposed changes as "thin gruel" and pointed out that the government announced plans to ban leasehold houses in its 2019 election manifesto.

Mr Gove has been vocal in the past about planning to get rid of the "feudal" leasehold system. He told the Sunday Times: “I don’t believe leasehold is fair in any way.

New homes in Chepstow, in Wales
New homes in Chepstow, in Wales. Picture: Alamy

"It is an outdated feudal system that needs to go. And we need to move to a better system and to liberate people from it."

But plans were dropped in May this year after a battle between him and Rishi Sunak.

Now an agreement has been reached, and housing minister Rachel McLean confirmed on Sunday that leasehold reform would be in the King's Speech on November 7.

"Plans to phase out leasehold and restore true home ownership confirmed today as part of the King's Speech," she said.

"We will restore true home ownership to millions of people and end the reign of rip off freeholders + incompetent profiteering management companies."

'Government running out of time': CEO of Leasehold Knowledge on the need for leasehold reform

But Matthew Pennycook, Labour's shadow minister for housing and planning, said: "The Tories announced four years ago that they would axe leasehold for all new houses.

"If this thin gruel is all we’re getting in the King’s Speech, leaseholders will have been failed.

"A Labour government will fundamentally and comprehensively reform the leasehold system."

Leaseholders being ‘looted’ by building managers

A spokesperson for the department of levelling up, housing and communities said: "We have already made significant improvements to leasehold - ending ground rents for most new residential leases, and will make it easier and cheaper for leaseholders to extend their lease or buy their freehold.

"The Secretary of State has been clear that we will bring forward legislation to protect leaseholders as soon as is possible.

"This will give them more information on their service charge costs and ensure they are not subject to any unjustified legal costs."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Direct clashes between Israel and Hamas have broken out for the first time since the October 7 attacks

Hamas blocks exit of foreign nationals, US says, as Israel insists rescuing hostages 'top priority' in ground operation

Andrew Flintoff

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has new 'therapeutic' job as he continues recovery after Top Gear crash

Storm Ciarán will bring strong winds and heavy rain this week

Exact date Storm Ciarán will batter UK with heavy rain and 90mph winds on the way

A flight from Tel Aviv to Makhachkala airport was forced divert

'Anti-Israel mob' storms airport in Dagestan 'searching for Jews' forcing flight from Tel Aviv to divert

Israel Palestinians

Numbers show deadly toll of Israel-Hamas war

Israel Palestinians

Gaza receives aid shipment as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens offensive

It is one of the first times direct clashes have broken out between Israel and Hamas since the terrorist attack on October 7

Israel and Hamas engage in direct clashes near Gaza border crossing as IDF ground operation intensifies

Hurricane damage

More help arrives in Acapulco after hurricane death toll rises

India Train Crash

Six killed and 40 injured as two trains collide in India

Air strike destruction

Aid warehouses in Gaza looted as desperation grows and ground offensive widens

Friends star Matthew Perry has died aged 54

'We are heartbroken': Matthew Perry's family pay tribute to Friends star after 'tragic' death

Adam Johnson has died in a freak accident

'I lost half of my heart': Heartbroken mum pays tribute to hockey player son after 'throat slit' in freak accident

Matthew Perry appeared in every single episode of Friends

Matthew Perry's funniest moments as Chandler Bing in Friends as world reacts to actor's death

Tyson Fury beat former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Saturday night

Francis Ngannou’s loss to Tyson Fury shows boxing is either corrupt or just plain stupid, writes Kieran Kelly

Protest against Israeli air strikes

Thousands join rally in Pakistan condemning Israeli attacks on Gaza

Emmanuel Macron

Macron vows to enshrine rights to abortion in constitution by next year

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have arrested two protesters on suspicion of inciting racial hatred

Two women at London Palestine protest arrested for racial hatred after chant referencing ancient massacre of Jews
Friends star Matthew Perry has died aged 54

Inside Matthew Perry's final hours, after Friends star dies aged 54 by 'drowning in jacuzzi', as tributes pour in
Seoul crush rally

Halloween crush victims’ families demand inquiry one year after Seoul tragedy

Michelle Donelan said police need to enforce the law at Palestine protests

'Police need to enforce the law', minister says, amid concerns Met officers aren't tackling extremism at Palestine protests
A Range-Rover hit a bus stop in central London, leaving eight injured as police arrest one man

Range-Rover slams into London bus stop, as nine people rushed to hospital with injuries and one arrested
Posters of Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Low-key celebrations mark Turkey’s 100th anniversary as secular republic

Peter Kyle

'Unclear what ceasefire means for hostages', Labour frontbencher says, after top party figures call for fighting to end
Soldier in tunnel

Labyrinth of Hamas tunnels poses greatest threat to Israeli offensive in Gaza

Adam Johnson has died in a freak accident

Horror as Nottingham ice hockey player dies in freak accident after 'throat slit by skate'

Luis Diaz

Liverpool star Luis Diaz' mother rescued after parents' kidnap by armed men, with claims father has also been returned

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit