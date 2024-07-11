Amanda Abbington considering legal action as Strictly bullying investigation worsens

The bullying investigation in Stricly Come Dancing has deepened with Amanda Abbington considering legal action. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Amanda Abbington is reportedly considering fresh legal action after her former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice amid accusations he had refused to release their rehearsal videos.

The much-loved Saturday night show has been plunged into crisis due to a bullying investigation.

Yesterday, it emerged the probe has widened and reportedly "now looking at more people than just Giovanni Pernice".

Abbington's lawyers believe the tapes will support misconduct accusations against the pro dancer.

Pernice, 33, denies the accusations against him.

Giovanni Pernice started on the show back in 2015. Picture: Alamy

However Strictly insiders have questioned “what he had to hide” when he blocked the release of the footage with Abbington.

A source told The Sun said: “Amanda and her legal team asked to have access to the tapes.

"The BBC contacted Giovanni and his legal team to get their consent but they refused."

Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice. Picture: Alamy

The former pro was accused of adopting "militant" training methods for his celeb partners.

He allegedly clashed with his partner, Amanda Abbington, during last year's show.

She withdrew from the competition early, citing “personal reasons”.Three of his former partners on the show - Laura Whitmore, Michelle Visage and Abbington - have allegedly all contacted a legal firm with complaints about him.

The much-loved dancing show was thrown into chaos as further complaints are now being investigated in a probe into behaviour.

Sources told the Mail Online that accusations have prompted bosses to extend the inquiry to look at others involved with the show as they gear up for the 20th anniversary.

